Spanish Actress Ana Obregón Welcomes Late Son's Baby Via Surrogate

Ana Obregón is honoring her son's last wish.

The Spanish actress welcomed a baby girl, Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón March 20 in Miami via surrogate. However, as she explained, the newborn is the biological daughter of her late son, Aless Lequio, who died from cancer in May 2020 at 27.

"This baby girl is not my daughter, but my granddaughter," Ana told Hola magazine in an interview published April 5 (translation per Today)."She is Aless' daughter and when she grows up I will tell her that her father was a hero so that she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him."

Ana noted that when her son was first diagnosed with cancer, he froze his sperm before starting chemotherapy, as the National Cancer Institute notes that chemotherapy can impact fertility.

And although he froze his sperm, Aless only told his mother and his father, Alessandro Lequio, "a week before he died," that he wanted Ana to bring his child into the world.