S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

S Club 7 has lost a beloved family member, Paul Cattermole.

The British band, who recently announced their reunion tour, shared news of the singer's death on April 7. He was 46.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," the pop group, which includes members Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee, wrote in a tribute on Instagram. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel."

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," their message continued. "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

No further details about Paul's cause of death have been shared publicly at this time.