S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

S Club 7 has lost a beloved family member, Paul Cattermole.
The British band, who recently announced their reunion tour, shared news of the singer's death on April 7. He was 46.
"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," the pop group, which includes members Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee, wrote in a tribute on Instagram. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel."
"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," their message continued. "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."
No further details about Paul's cause of death have been shared publicly at this time.
His death comes two months after the group—whose hit songs include "Bring It All Back" and "S Club Party"—announced they'd be reuniting in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary. (The band was formed back in 1998 by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller.)
"We are very excited to say that we are going back out on tour in October," Rachel shared during a February appearance on BBC's The One Show. "We're just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out."
At the time, Paul said the band was still "determining what we're going to put on the set list." No announcement about the future of the tour has been made following Paul's passing.
Paul first joined S Club 7 in the late '90s and remained in the group until 2002, when he temporarily left to join friends in the band Skua. Though Skua broke up the following year, they came back together over a decade later and released the 2014 album Kneel.
Months later, in May 2015, Paul joined his S Club 7 family on the Bring It All Back tour around the United Kingdom.
In recent years, Paul promoted tarot card readings on his social media and YouTube pages. He was last photographed on April 5 while out for a walk in the countryside.