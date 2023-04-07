Chris Appleton Teases Wedding Day Detail Following Lukas Gage Engagement

Watch : Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Are ENGAGED!

When it comes to his future wedding, Chris Appleton just wants to let his hair down.

Though the celebrity hairstylist—who recently got engaged to actor Lukas Gage—has had plenty of experience with crafting the perfect ‘do for a big day, he's looking forward to being the one sitting in the chair whenever the time comes for his.

As he exclusively told E! News at the WWD LA Beauty forum on April 6, "Oh god, I'd like to think I'd get a day off!"

It's worth noting that having the day off for his own special occasion would be well-deserved, considering Chris has been behind some of the most head-turning looks to date.

Most notably, one of which included Jennifer Lopez's perfect half-up, half-down style for her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck in July. And as the Color Wow Global Creative Director explained, his vision for weddings stem from a different place than his usual other projects, such as red carpets and editorials, for good reason.