For World Health Day 2023, Shop These 17 Ways to Enhance Your Self Care Routine

World Health Day: What is it? It's a holiday that celebrates the founding of the World Health Organization, which happened on April 7, 1948. I think that means it's turning 75 this year? I'm not sure. I'm a writer, not a mathematician.
Each World Health Day has a designated focus; this year's is Public Health. Public Health is, of course, a critical part of a flourishing society. But you know what else is? Private health. Your health!
So I've decided to take this opportunity to laser in on shoppable ways you can take care of yourself. It's all to easy to let our well-being fall behind — many of us tend to prioritize literally anything above taking care of ourselves — so I'm hoping this list encourages you to kickstart a routine again.
Below, check out 17 essentials for self-care in honor of World Health Day. There's everything from fitness to recovery to a very specific type of self-care on here, plus some other stuff, to show how much I care.
Shopping: It's for your health. Our health.
This Is A Love Song Self Love Club Sweatshirt
First and foremost: If you are here, looking at this article, you are automatically part of the self-love club. Congratulations! You took this step, and I'm proud of you. Celebrate your accomplishment (or encourage yourself) with this comfy pullover.
Bala Bars
Bala's bestselling weights are ergonomically designed for easy holding and effortless support, allowing you to accomplish a variety of strengthening and toning workouts from home.
B. Yoga Yoga Mat Mini
The mini version of B. Yoga's popular mat is ideal for tucking into a gym bag, leaving under your desk, or keeping next to your work-from-home station for quick flows during the day.
Farmaesthetics Solar Salt Mineral Bath
After a workout with the Bala Bars, B. Yoga mat, or perhaps even both, soothe your tired muscles with this nourishing mineral soak.
Milk + Honey No 8 Lavender Bath Soak Packet
If you're more of an "I need a relaxing, calming bath, and I need it now," try this lavender-rich packet instead.
Hadaka Beauty Butterful Marula Unscented Body Butter
Ultra-nourishing but without any sticky scents, this pampering body butter shows your skin the love it needs this time of year.
10 Grove Sweeter Dreams Eye Mask
Sleep: It's as important as they say! So enhance your shut-eye with this silky eye mask from 10 Grove. And please, stop doomscrolling before bed.
Cloroom Printed Silk Satin Shirt & Shorts Set
When just adding an eye mask to the mix isn't enough, there's a silky satin sleep set to slip into. It will make you feel like a princess, and in my experience, encourage you to actually get in bed earlier.
Jimmyjane Vibrating Slimline Massager
We all know what this is for. Treat yourself! You deserve it!
Flowjo The Self Care Bucket List
If you, like me, can ways use a little boost in the area of self-care, Flowjo has gamified it for us. I don't know why it's easier for me to get some fresh air just because a card from a deck told me to, but I won't be questionining it.
Kocostar Happy Mask Pore Care Set
These white charcoal masks from Korean cult beauty brand Kocostar "deeply moisturize the skin and cleanse clogged pores by removing fine dirt and debris." Best face forward, luv.
CLE Cosmetics Lip Care Trio
Lips: They're important! They're gorgeous! They deserve more than a quick swipe of petroleum jelly! So enter CLE Cosmetics' Lip Care Trio. It includes "an exfoliating peel, a protective oil, and a subtle nude gloss, all designed in one streamlined case with a compact mirror" for effortless application on the go.
Hyperice Hypersphere Mini
Small space? Traveling for work? Want to invest in Hyperice technology, but not too much, in case you aren't in love with it? The Hypersphere Mini is the one for you. It "targets your tightest areas with precision to help you move better," delivering "power and portability" from one innovative device.
Luv+Co Total Care Brow Pomade
Luv+Co's signature brow pomade is "a powerful, sculpting, smudge-free wax," that both "grooms and fills in brows." In other words? It takes "total care" of your eyebrows in one product. Looking (and feeling) your best has legit never been easier.
Heliotrope SF Hair Care Sampler
I'll let the brand describe the sampler, because they make it sound cuter than I ever could. "This kit comes with an all-natural, moisturizing shampoo and a conditioner with jojoba and panthenol (pro-vitamin B5). Also included is moisturizing soap with healing ingredients so that your skin won't be left out. Nourish your hair and hydrate your skin!" Again: Taking care of yourself made easy. We stan.
Shaeri Multi-Use Care Oil With Prickly Pear Oil
What's this? Another single product with multiple uses, streamlining your self-care through the use of "revitalizing, moisturizing," and vegan vegetal oils? Yes. She's here, and she's beautiful.
invisaWear Self Defense Keychain Bundle
Okay, we might all have touches of agoraphobia after the (checks notes) last three years of our lives. Hopefully, having this "special all-in-one self-defense keychain" from a collaboration between invisaWear and TikTok influencer Fabulyss Boutique in your purse will help you feel more comfortable being on the move. Hot girl walks are back, baby!
