Get Softer-Than-Soft Skin and Save 50% On Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

Nobody loves having dry skin. No one loves having greasy skin either. If you're struggling with dry, cracked skin, but you dread the idea of oils and lotions just sitting on top of your skin, you just haven't found the right product— yet. You don't have time to sit around waiting for lotion to absorb. You deserve a product that works immediately and delivers long-term results.
The Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter is one of those products that shoppers continue buying over and over again. Once you start using this cream, you'll never want to go back to what you were using before. This product has a lightweight, velvety soft texture. This formula absorbs quickly into the skin and the hydration really lasts, at least in my experience. My mom and I both love these lotions.
If you want to take your skin's hydration up a notch, there's a can't-miss deal at QVC. You can get four Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butters for just $33. If you bought these lotions separately, it would cost $60.
Get the soft skin you've always dreamed of. Don't miss out on this deal.
Josie Maran Argan Whipped Hydrating Body Butter 4pc Tube Set
Revitalize your skin with this trio of Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butters. This bundle includes four creams:
- Unscented Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter
- Lemon Verbena Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter: a bright blend of lemon verbena and orange with a hint of calming bergamot
- Vanilla Yuzu Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter: a zesty combination of yuzu, orange, lemon, and a kiss of ginger
- Vanilla Pear Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter: fresh, juicy pears and mandarin layered with vanilla and sweet apple
This is such a beloved product that shoppers keep buying over and over again. What's the hype all about? Check out the reviews.
Josie Maran Argan Whipped Hydrating Body Butter Reviews
"The absolute best hand cream of my LIFE! I'm a 42 yr old black woman and noticed a change in my skin texture...wrinkles, oh hell no! My skin is now rejuvenated & plump, smooth and soft," a shopper wrote.
Another declared, "By far, the best product I have ever bought from Josie Maran!!! Not greasy, just melts into your skin…My new favorite‼️"
Someone reviewed, "This can help my driest skin and the Vanilla Apricot scent is heavenly. I keep it with me and it also is so helpful for my cuticles. I have repurchased this multiple times and have bought it as a gift for other people. Love it!"
A shopper gushed, "Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter On-The-Go is my new essential. It's so convenient to carry in my bag. I use it throughout the day for dry skin, flyaway hair & dry cuticles. It's a multi purpose gem that results in solutions for so many needs throughout the day. Great product in a perfect package!"
A fan of the product raved, "The best hand cream I've ever used! I put it on nightly at bed time and let it work it's magic! My hands are soft, not wrinkly and feel healthy."
"What else can I say about this body butter? Immediate AND long-term results. Convenient size for stashing around the house/office/purses. The apricot scent is light, fresh and springy," a reviewer shared.
