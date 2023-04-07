Why Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Are Taking a Vow of Chastity

Kelly Ripa is all about turning down the heat for the sake of daytime television.
Ahead of her husband Mark Consuelos officially joining Live! as co-host following Ryan Seacrest's departure, the 52-year-old made a quip about keeping their relationship as professional as possible.
During the April 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kelly shared her lighthearted take on the scandal between former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes that took center stage at ABC late last year. And though she agreed the ordeal was "compelling," she joked that she and Mark, also 52, "have taken a vow of chastity while we'll be working together."
"Because I know how ABC does not like that, you know, TV partners banging on the side," Kelly—who shares kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20, with Mark—added. "So, we promise, no banging on the side."
But jokes aside, the daytime talk show host has previously been open about how she and her husband of 26 years keep their romantic life enticing.
In fact, as Kelly revealed in late March, the couple found that their "sexual rituals" helped while they were working in different locations during the pandemic.
"We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous," she said during the March 21 episode of her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast. "But I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started hanging the computer on a ladder, so that I could look up to Mark [and] he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing."
Not to mention, as the All My Children alum also revealed, she and the Riverdale actor sported electronic bracelets that "would let us know that the other person was thinking about them."
"Any time I touch my bracelet, his bracelet in Vancouver would touch him, would vibrate," she continued, to which Mark—who was a guest during the episode—added, "It's really nice."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)