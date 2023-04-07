The MixtapE! Presents Jonas Brothers, Noah Cyrus, NCT's MARK and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
We're a sucker for new Jonas Brothers music.
And April 7 is no different as Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas released "Waffle House" from their upcoming album titled The Album.
"This song isn't about a restaurant," the band said before their Saturday Night Live weekend appearance. "It's about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true."
And no matter who you're listening to this weekend, E! News has all the best picks from Dillon Francis, Noah Cyrus and more artists below.
Noah Cyrus and Vance Joy—"Everybody Needs Someone"
In her first release of 2023, Noah collaborated with one of her longtime idols for a stirring duet. "I've been a fan of yours since I was a young girl and playing your songs in coffee shops," she wrote to Vance on Instagram April 7. "Your music has inspired me all this time and to have you on this record is such an honor and is a dream of a lifetime come true."
Jonas Brothers—"Waffle House"
Before kicking off the 2023 Citi Concert Series on Today May 12, the boy band is giving fans another tease of what to expect from their new album. "Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary," Nick, Joe and Kevin said. "It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together. ‘Waffle House' was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible."
Dillon Francis feat. INJI—"Pretty People"
When it's time to shut the computer and kick off the weekend, make sure Dillon and INJI's new track is on top of your playlist. "I found what I'm searching for / Little bit, I'll take some more," INJI sings in the danceable song. "People on the floor / Pretty people on the floor."
NCT's MARK—"Golden Hour"
In his second solo single release, MARK showcases his strong rap skills and abilities to surprise fans on his musical journey. "I always kind of had that urge to give my fans a concept that they wouldn't really anticipate, along with the story of the song, not just the genre," MARK told Dork about his new release. "I have a long history with eggs; I had to put that in a song because that's just what I do."
Loren Gray—"Never Be Perfect"
Before her debut album Guilty drops April 21, the TikToker unveiled a dark, moody track that brings her insecurities and self-sabotaging thoughts to the forefront. "I'm gonna cheat, I'm gonna lie / I'm just f--ked up, so don't even try," Loren sings in the chorus. "If you wanna leave, then leave me behind / 'Cause I will never be perfect."
Genevieve Stokes—"Book of Memories"
If there's one track from the alternative-pop artist's new EP Catching Rabbits you should listen to, make it "Book of Memories," a dreamy song that explores what it means to heal and unlock your inner child. "Book of memories / In my mind," she sings in the chorus. "You are tempting / Me tonight."
Oliver Heldens and Kylie Minogue—"10 Out of 10"
We can't get this song out of our heads thanks to the catchy beats and unique sounds. "This is probably my biggest collaboration to date and it was a dream come true to work with Kylie," Oliver said. "The production is a bit inspired by '80s synth pop and disco, '90s house and 00s Eurodance, with a modern dance music twist, and of course with a big juicy bassline."
Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish—"Never Felt So Alone"
Before making his Coachella debut April 15, Labrinth surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration. "I felt like we both get each other musically," he told Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1 when praising Billie. "It didn't feel foreign to me, and I love what she's done on the record."
Happy listening!