The MixtapE! Presents Jonas Brothers, Noah Cyrus, NCT's MARK and More New Music Musts

Watch : Jonas Brothers Talk New Era of Their Upcoming Music

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We're a sucker for new Jonas Brothers music.

And April 7 is no different as Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas released "Waffle House" from their upcoming album titled The Album.

"This song isn't about a restaurant," the band said before their Saturday Night Live weekend appearance. "It's about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true."