MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Is Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chris Tyson is embarking on a new chapter.

The YouTuber, whose Twitter profile notes that they use "any pronouns," shared on April 5 that they have been undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for two months.

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," the 26-year-old tweeted from their personal account. "The hurdles [gender non-conforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Masculinizing or feminizing hormone therapy can help gender non-conforming or transgender people achieve a more "traditional" masculine or feminine appearance, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

On April 6, Chris wrote that their physical appearance "has already started to change" since beginning HRT, explaining, "The amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane."

The content creator went on say they struggled with gender identity in the past, tweeting that the last "21 years was for learning about gender dysphoria."