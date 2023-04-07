Kylie Jenner Goes for Gold in New Bikini Photos

Watch : Travis Scott Makes RARE Comment on Kylie Jenner's BTS Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner is posing up a storm.

The Kardashians star served up some sizzling photos of herself in a gold bikini and Chanel sunglasses on Instagram April 5. Captioning the shot "golden hour baby," Kylie worked the camera from a cushioned outdoor lounger.

More poolside photos posted on April 6 captured Kylie in a red two-piece set, showing off her makeup look using mascara and matte liquid eyeshadows from Kylie Cosmetics.

While Kylie's been rocking more swimsuit photos in recent months, she admittedly had been mostly living in pajamas for nine months while pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child.

"It definitely takes me a while after I have a baby to get back into it. I am still a mom, but I am also so young," the 25-year-old said in a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians after giving birth to son Aire. "These are the years that I am supposed to be naked everywhere in the streets on a beach somewhere with my titties out. Ass out, f--k yeah."