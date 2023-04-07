Kylie Jenner Goes for Gold in New Bikini Photos

Kylie Jenner is posing up a storm.
The Kardashians star served up some sizzling photos of herself in a gold bikini and Chanel sunglasses on Instagram April 5. Captioning the shot "golden hour baby," Kylie worked the camera from a cushioned outdoor lounger.
More poolside photos posted on April 6 captured Kylie in a red two-piece set, showing off her makeup look using mascara and matte liquid eyeshadows from Kylie Cosmetics.
While Kylie's been rocking more swimsuit photos in recent months, she admittedly had been mostly living in pajamas for nine months while pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child.
"It definitely takes me a while after I have a baby to get back into it. I am still a mom, but I am also so young," the 25-year-old said in a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians after giving birth to son Aire. "These are the years that I am supposed to be naked everywhere in the streets on a beach somewhere with my titties out. Ass out, f--k yeah."
As she noted on the show, welcoming her baby boy didn't impact her body image as much as her mental health. "I don't have bad days with my body. I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out," explained Kylie, who is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Stormi. "I haven't had a night out in almost a year now."
She added, "Nothing is stopping me, I feel really good about my body. I see my body and I am like, 'I love my body.'"
Since season two of her show wrapped, Kylie's had nights out at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, stepped out in a roaring ensemble at Paris Fashion Week and enjoyed a glamorous outing at the Brooklyn Museum in honor of designer Thierry Mugler.
