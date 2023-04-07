Kylie Jenner Goes for Gold in New Bikini Photos

Keep up with Kylie Jenner's radiant new swimsuit photos taken at golden hour. See the reality star strike a pose outside in a metallic ensemble.

Kylie Jenner is posing up a storm.

The Kardashians star served up some sizzling photos of herself in a gold bikini and Chanel sunglasses on Instagram April 5. Captioning the shot "golden hour baby," Kylie worked the camera from a cushioned outdoor lounger.

More poolside photos posted on April 6 captured Kylie in a red two-piece set, showing off her makeup look using mascara and matte liquid eyeshadows from Kylie Cosmetics.

While Kylie's been rocking more swimsuit photos in recent months, she admittedly had been mostly living in pajamas for nine months while pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child.

"It definitely takes me a while after I have a baby to get back into it. I am still a mom, but I am also so young," the 25-year-old said in a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians after giving birth to son Aire. "These are the years that I am supposed to be naked everywhere in the streets on a beach somewhere with my titties out. Ass out, f--k yeah."

Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Son Aire

As she noted on the show, welcoming her baby boy didn't impact her body image as much as her mental health. "I don't have bad days with my body. I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out," explained Kylie, who is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Stormi. "I haven't had a night out in almost a year now."

She added, "Nothing is stopping me, I feel really good about my body. I see my body and I am like, 'I love my body.'" 

Since season two of her show wrapped, Kylie's had nights out at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, stepped out in a roaring ensemble at Paris Fashion Week and enjoyed a glamorous outing at the Brooklyn Museum in honor of designer Thierry Mugler.

But as for her 'fits that literally make a splash? Keep scrolling to see more of Kylie's swimsuit photos.

Instagram
Golden Girl

"golden hour baby," she captioned the photo in April 2023.

 
Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Kylie channeled her inner Malibu Barbie in a metallic pink bikini in a February 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram
Private Paradise

"happyyyy place," she captioned the post.

Instagram
Sunsoaked

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul soaked up the sun by the pool.

Instagram
Sheer Style

The Kardashians star posed in a see-through top paired with a paisley-print bikini bottom and matching skirt in a Feb. 3 Instagram post.

Instagram
NSFW Swimsuit

"Free the nipple," Kylie captioned this June 6 Instagram pic of her unique bathing suit top.

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Beach Day

The beauty mogul spent a relaxing day at the beach on May 7 in this tan look, complete with a piña colada.

Instagram
Hot Mama

Kylie posed in a hot pink bikini and matching pink sarong in an Instagram Story video, shared on Aug. 23 amid pregnancy rumors. "@kylieswim can't wait," the swimwear founder teased about her new brand. 

Instagram
Abs For Days

Kylie flaunted her toned abs and tight stomach during a Kylie Swim photoshoot. The mother of one posted the video on Aug. 23 after multiple sources confirmed she's expecting baby no. 2. To date, Kylie has not confirmed the news.

Instagram
First Look

Kylie gave fans a glimpse into her new swimwear line Kylie Swim during a photoshoot. "I can't wait to share," Kylie captioned on Aug. 17 with a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Busting Out

Kylie shared an up close pic of her bustier style swimsuit as part of the new Kylie Swim collection on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Golden Glow

Kylie is facing Leo season head-on as the countdown until her 24th b-day begins. The mother shared a steamy metallic bikini pic on July 18 to celebrate the start of her astrological sign season. 

Instagram
Leo Goddess

Kylie showed off her toned body in a mirror selfie on July 18. "Leo season loading," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned. 

Instagram
FOMO Factor

Kylie shared a series of vacay throwback pics with a bikini-style crop top in June 2021. "wishin i was still here rn," Kylie captioned. 

Instagram
Beauty & The Beach

The cosmetics mogul serves lewks on the sand in a halter mini top and matching slinky skirt. "So beautiful," sister Kim commented with a heart emoji in June 2021. 

Instagram
Those Cheekbones

Kylie stuns in June 2021 with as she laces her fingers through her hair, showing off her fierce makeup and stunning cheekbones. 

Instagram
Goddess Vibes

Kylie plays it up for the camera in a steamy June 2021 Instagram pic. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Sleepy & Stylish

"Do Not Disturb" Kylie captioned this May 27 Instagram pic of her gold, beaded bikini and pink bucket hat.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Kylie is the picture of summer perfection in a metallic bikini while lounging on a boat in May 2021. Vacay goals!

Instagram
Boat Blush

Kylie posed in a barely-there top while on a yacht, simply captioning the pic with a boat emoji in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dramatic Exit

Kylie shared an up-close look at her exiting the ocean in a black-and-white Instagram pic in May 2021. 

Instagram
Ready to Hose Off

A deck assistant on Kylie's yacht offers her a hose after an ocean dip in May 2021.

Instagram
Bummed Out

Kylie flaunted her derrière in a bum-forward pic that even had sister Khloe comment, "Kylie Kristen Jenner!!!!!!!!!!" in May 2021. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Silver at Sea

The KUWTK alum donned this silver bikini for a day out at sea on May 17.

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Feeling Herself

"My vibe right now is just living life," Kylie captioned this May 16 pic of her blush-colored swimsuit, paired with a gold statement necklace. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Checkmate

The reality star rocked a pink and red checkered bikini on April 18.

Instagram
Tanned Twins

Kim and Kylie are twinning in matching two-pieces as they sunbathe in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
It's the Weekend

On Friday, April 2, Kylie wrote, "it's the weekend."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Bright Yellow

Kylie stunned in a bright yellow two-piece in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
A Closer Look

Kylie gave fans a close up look at her swimwear moment.

