The 23 Most-Wished for Skincare Products on Amazon: Shop These Customer-Loved Picks Starting at Just $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It seems like there's a new skincare product trending every single day on TikTok. If there are too many trends for you to keep up with, but you're still in the mood to shop, I'm here to narrow down your options. Well, actually the Amazon shoppers are responsible for this list. I'm just bringing it to your attention.
Click here to see the most wished-for skincare products on Amazon. These are the most requested items from Amazon shoppers' wish lists and registries. Get rid of your acne breakout, decrease dark spots, hydrate your skin, and address the appearance of wrinkles with these game-changing products.
Kose Softymo Speedy Cleansing Oil
Say goodbye to makeup wipes and potentially irritating products that remove makeup. You need to add a cleansing oil to your routine. If the thought of putting an oil on your face scares you a little bit, I totally understand. However, I have found that it's so much easier to remove makeup when I use an oil. I don't have to scrub or do any extra work. I put this oil on my dry skin and work it in, then I add the water and the makeup just melts off. This also helps me remove clay masks without scrubbing. According to the brand, this formula helps remove sebum from blocking the pores.
This cleansing oil has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have dry and sensitive skin. This has been the best cleanser I've ever used! It takes off my makeup but doesn't leave my skin parched. I've noticed fewer fine lines and dryness after using this product so it's great for anti-aging. I would have never seen it or tried it in a store so I'm glad I found this miracle product!"
Another said, "Miracle Makeup Remover!!! I have super sensitive skin and this is super gentle. I'm on my 3rd bottle. It completely removes all makeup without making your skin oily."
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
This liquid exfoliant is great to unclog pores and exfoliate dead skin cells. It also has hydrating properties, according to the brand. This product has 60,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Completely smoothed the look of my skin. Pimples were gone after 2 weeks. I swear it is reducing my fine lines and my 11 on my forehead!"
Another reviewed, "I have tried everything you can imagine to help with the texture of my skin. I have some acne scarring from years ago of severe acne and this worked miracles! Your skin feels so clean after using it too. My skin is glowing because of it!"
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes (36 Count)
We all need these pimple patches on hand. They are my go-to for skincare "emergencies." I stick these on overnight or during a work-from-home day of audio-only calls. After 6-8 hours, take the patch off to see all of the gunk that was absorbed. These are amazing because they clear out those pimples without drying out my skin and causing further irritation.
These patches have 88,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96% Mucin Power Essence
We all want radiant skin. The COSRX Advanced Snail 96% Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer, especially in the summer heat. If you are looking for a natural summer glow and plumped up skin, you need to try this one out. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I've repurchased this and plan to again because no other serums have ever treated my skin so well! I like the texture a lot and it makes my skin feel so smooth and soft, i feel glowing whenever i use this and it's 100% sensitive skin approved."
Another gushed, "This hands down saved my life! I have the most complicated skin. First it's dry then it's too oily.. I started using products that broke under my eye on my cheek bones out into red irritation. This product brought me back to life.. I'll forever repurchase."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 20,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Haven't had another product with this much staying power. This is the best product I've tried so far for very chapped lips." This mask has been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, and Delilah Belle Hamlin.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
I'm a huge fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I wear it all the time, even when I'm not sleeping. It's so incredibly hydrating, but I lost the applicator and I don't love dipping my hands into the container over and over again. That's why I love this version of the same product in packaging that's a squeezable tube. It's easy to use, it's much more hygenic, and it really keeps my lips nice and soft. I bring this with my everywhere that I go.
This lip balm comes six scents and it has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30- Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen With Zinc Oxide & Titanium Dioxide, Sheer Tint for Healthy Glow
Use this product to deliver a healthy glow without any white cast. This tinted formula blends seamless with any skin tone. The formula works well with sensitive skin and it has soothing ingredients that protect the skin barrier. This pick has 28,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "This has been my 'go to' for an everyday minimalist / 'no makeup' makeup look. It's ideal for hot summer days when make up slides off in the heat, or those occasions where you can't be bothered with a 'full face,' but still want to look presentable because you'll never know who you'll run into... Now that I have to report back to the office (goodbye WFH), this is part of my 5 minute morning makeup routine."
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles Treatments Look Less Tired and Refresh Your Skin, 15 Pairs
These under-eye gels are super refreshing and hydrating, especially after a rough night. If you want to step things up, keep them in the fridge for an ultra-refreshing experience. The Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks have 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "This product works miracles for the bags under my eyes. You must use it I was so skeptical about using this product. I don't really see the bags underneath my eyes anymore. Try it you won't be disappointed!!"
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
This affordable moisturizer doubles as a primer. And, not that you asked, but I have the most reactive skin and this product didn't irritate me at all. If you're in a rush to get ready, this one product is the perfect substitute for your moisturizer and makeup primer. My face feels incredibly soft, the product absorbs quickly, my makeup application is incredibly smooth, and most importantly, my look lasts all day long. It's also a celebrity favorite.
This moisturizer has 16,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is makeup artist's fave pick for a reason. This is a truly universal cream that you can use as a moisturizer or a primer. I was sceptical at first, I have a sensitive, acne prone, and in winter dry and patchy skin. I was looking for an affordable moisturizer that will help my sensitive and problematic skin and I'm happy I tried this. This little thing does wonders for my skin. I get redness and dryness around my mouth and it disappears overnight."
TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick
If you're looking for an effective way to clear out those pores, you need to check out the TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick, which has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This product is so easy to use. After washing your face, massage the stick over damp skin in circular motions, targeting those areas where you tend to have clogged pores; i.e. the T-zone and the nose. Then rinse it off with warm water. If you really want to take the experience up a notch, open up the pores with a steam towel or use this stick right after you shower.
According to the brand, the TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick extracts "blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities." If your current skincare routine isn't coming through, add this internet-famous blackhead stick to the mix.
Seraphic Skincare Premium Exfoliating Mitt
Do you want soft, clear skin? Of course, you do. Perhaps, you want to prepare your skin for laser hair removal or waxing. Maybe you're in a struggle to remove self-tanner. If any of those scenarios are familiar to you, there's one answer: exfoliation. Sure, you may think you're exfoliating with a loofah or a scrub, but you can do so much better. Trust me on that.
In my personal experience, exfoliating mitts have been a total game-changer. Watching the dead skin fall off is a gross, yet satisfying experience. My skin feels so smooth after I shower, my lotions absorb quicker, and my self-tanner goes on much more evenly. The Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitt is the best one I've found and it's available for just $7. I'm not the only one who loves this one. It has 20,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who are just as obsessed.
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant for Keratosis Pilaris with 10% AHA
This is the only body lotion that you need in your life. It's a multi-tasking body lotion with 10% AHA, which exfoliates and moisturizes to banish bumps and hydrate skin. It's basically a hybrid with a chemical exfoliant and moisturizer. Amazon shoppers left 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews on this product.
Use this to improve skin's texture, calm distressed skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. A shopper called this "life changing," saying, "I tried a lot of creams geared towards relieving the rough and bumpy skin on my upper arms (goldbond, amlactin, etc). This is the only thing that has worked....I've been using this for about three weeks now and my arms are finally clear and bump free. They haven't been this clear in years. I also had a lot of redness and discoloration that resembled melasma that is now gone too. This is a life changer. I live in Florida so I am always in sleeveless shirts and dresses and now I don't have to be embarrassed or feel uncomfortable."
Another said, "For Sensitive Skin? 5 stars," sharing, "for someone with dry sensitive skin prone to eczema this is amazing! And it actually works. I saw this and decided to pick up the lotion first. It didn't irritate my skin like other AHA creams/lotions have for people with KP."
L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
We all want that natural-looking, lit-from-within glow. Ironically, that carefree glow does take a little bit of effort. It's all about finding the right product that works for your beauty routine.
The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer is the multitasking must-have that you need to get an all-over, fresh, natural-looking glow. This lotion is super hydrating and it imparts a luminous, glitter-free glow. This top-seller has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This lotion is such a great value because you can use it in so many different ways:
- Apply to bare skin as a tinted moisturizer.
- Put it on before makeup as a glowy primer.
- Mix it in with your foundation.
- Put it on over makeup for a glowy finish.
- Apply as a highlighter.
- Mix it in with your facial moisturizer.
- Use this is a body luminizer.
- Mix it in with your body lotion.
Boost your glow and your confidence with this top-rated, customer-loved product. There are four shades to choose from.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream
This fast-absorbing body cream moisturizes and it helps restore the skin's elasticity, according to the brand. It also adds a hint of shimmer to the skin. I also have to add that this cream has the most amazing scent and it has 28,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "Wow! I had some bumps on the back of my arms and they're completely gone after just 5 uses after a shower. This lotion moisturizes so so so well, doesn't leave you greasy, and it smells beyond amazing. I typically never would spend this kind of money on such a small tub of lotion… but it's worth every penny."
Differin Acne Treatment Gel, 30 Day Supply, Retinoid Treatment for Face with 0.1% Adapalene, Gentle Skin Care for Acne Prone Sensitive Skin
Treat and prevent acne breakout when you add the Differin Acne Treatment Gel to your routine. According to the brand, it "clears breakouts where they start (deep in pores) and prevents new acne from forming, which ultimately restores skin's texture and tone."
This gel has 53,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Only took 30 years to find something that works! I have literally struggled with acne since I was in 4th grade. often times I would get really deep painful cystic acne which left terrible scars, but other times it has been tons of smaller pimples that still left their mark long after the pimple was gone. It has been nonstop and I promise I've tried nearly everything. Some things would help control it to just a monthly breakout during 'that time' but never have I gone months with hardly any blemishes at all! I've had 1 blemish appear, and amazingly it was gone in a day, and didn't leave a scar!!"
Advanced Clinicals Aloe Vera + Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Face & Body Cream Moisturizing Skin Care Lotion
Aloe is just one of those staple products. Use this to soothe and relieve irritated skin. It's incredibly hydrating and reparative. Use this to relieve redness, sunburned skin, cracked heels, rough elbows, dry hands, and more. The Advanced Clinicals Aloe Vera Soothe has 49,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Makes me look younger! I'm already young, but I can actually use this and look younger! How cool is that! It's so moisturizing, and even though it has no smell it will make you look like your glowing, but not in an oil way, but in a radiant kind of way. I have bought this several times and will continue! Love this product!"
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash Trial Combo
Use this combo to restore the skin's natural barrier. These products are formulated with ceramides and hydrating moisturizing ingredients. If you have dry, itchy, flaky skin, this might be the one-two punch that you need. These products are fragrance-free, allergy-tested, and non-comedogenic. Another great thing about this bundle is that both products can be used on your face and body.
This set has 97,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Outstanding product. No matter your skin type, CeraVe's fragrance free cream will not only moisturize your skin, but also help rebuild and/or maintain it's protective barrier. Many of us suffer from dry or damaged skin whether due to age or a medical condition. Regular use of this cream will reverse this process such that it looks, feels and reacts like that of a young person. I've tried multiple brands of creams in my lifetime; some were better than others. CeraVe has surpassed all of them."
Naturium The Brightener Vitamin C Body Wash, Gentle Cleanser
If you want smooth, radiant skin add this body wash to your routine. The Naturium The Brightener Vitamin C Body Wash "improves the appearance of skin's radiance and banishes dullness for softer, smoother and healthier-looking skin," according to the brand. It's gentle enough for daily use and it has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product said, "Best body wash ever! I have never noticed a difference in my skin when it comes to a body wash to be honest. I have tried so many different brands from Dove, to Olay, to Native, but none of them made any difference in my skin. This multivitamin body wash, however, is AMAZING!! Once I'm dried off, my skin is so soft already before I even reach for my lotion. It cleans the skin but doesn't seem to be too harsh and lathers up very nicely. I will be repurchasing and try more of their products!"
CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture- Pore Refining, Resurfacing, Brightening Facial Serum with Retinol and Niacinamide
Want smoother skin with a more even tone? Add retinol to your routine. This pore-minimizing serum is formulated to refine skin's texture and visibly reduce the appearance of post-acne marks, according to the brand. This is a very lightweight formula with brightening ingredients that make your skin look radiant, per CeraVe.
The CeraVe Retinol Serum has 26,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Blown away! Botox in a bottle. The first night using this I noticed my skin was baby soft in the morning. The following morning after my second application, I looked in the mirror and was blown away. I had to wake my husband up to see if I was imagining things. He thought I was wearing makeup because my skin was virtually clear. It literally took years off my skin, it was soft, glowing, and dramatically minimized my acne scarring."
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL, USDA Certified 100?%? Biobased Dermatologist Approved Face Towel- 100 Count
One of these disposable towels are sold every minute globally, according to the brand. These dermatologist approved towels are a great way to keep things sanitary when you wash your face, remove makeup, remove clay masks, or clean your beauty tools. Your standard towels gather bacteria pretty easily. If that grosses you out, you may want to give these a try.
The Clean Skin Club Clean Towels have 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "10/10 Purchase These! I will NEVER go back to using a normal towel. I've been dealing with constantly having breakouts for the last few years. I rarely don't have at least one pimple or zit on my face. I've been using these for a month and no new acne has appeared since I started using them. My acne that I had cleared up within a few days. I truly believe that my breakouts were solely from bacteria on the towel I was using...which is honestly disgusting. I know that isn't the case for everyone and there are other causes for acne, but this made a HUGE difference for me, so if you're considering trying it, definitely do."
Maree Eye Gel Pads- Reduce Wrinkles, Puffy Eyes, Dark Circles, Eye Bags
Give yourself relaxation and hydration with the Maree Eye Gel Pads. According to the brand these smooth out wrinkles, reduce the appearance of dark circles, and provide deep hydration.
A fan of this product said, "These eye gels are extremely moisturizing leaving your under eyes feeling refreshed and cool. Feels good to pay in the excess product into your skin when it is time to take them off. I was happy with the gels not irritating my skin but making it feel refreshed and moisturized for the night. They are also SO fun with how many colors there are."
Kojie San Skin Brightening Soap- Brightening and Moisturizing, Even Skin Tone & Reduce Hyperpigmentation
Shoppers have praised this cleansing bar for decreasing the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, acne scars, age spots, sun spots, redness, and hyperpigmentation.
It has 12,100+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I don't usually write reviews but I felt this product is review worthy. I bought this product because I've started gaining more weight and my hyperpigmentation on my neck and inner thighs had gotten worse and it made me so insecure. I came across this product and saw the reviews, and wow does it do what it's supposed to do! I've been using it for a week now & I've noticed a difference!!! I started using it on my face for my acne scars as well & it they also started fading away! I would 10/10 recommend buying! I've never subscribed to a product faster than I have with this one. & it smells sooooo great! It has a nice citrus scent."
Duo BB Solar Buddies Refillable Roll On Sponge Applicator
Use these for mess-free sunscreen application. The refillable applicator is the perfect travel-size for anyone who prefers a carry-on suitcase. There are many colors to choose from. This product has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Still shopping for skincare? Save 50% on this Clinique Facial Cleansing Bar trio.