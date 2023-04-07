The Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Pretty soon, many high school seniors will be celebrating their graduation, and you'll be watching your family and friends walk across a stage to receive their diploma. Whether your grad is college-bound, taking some time off to travel or getting a start on their career, they deserve a little something for all they have accomplished.
Shopping for the perfect high school graduation gift doesn't have to be stressful, even if you want to get more creative than a gift card. From beautiful jewelry and useful electronics to backpacks and motivational journals, this guide has all the very best graduation gifts to make your high school grad feel special.
Continue below to shop all of our favorite graduation gift ideas for the class of 2023!
Fjallraven Kanken Backpack - Lavender
Whether your high school grad is traveling over the summer or prepping for college classes, they'll love this functional and stylish Fjallraven Kanken backpack.
JBL Flip 4
If your newly grad is going to be living in a dorm pretty soon, they'll get tons of use out of this JBL Flip 4 speaker. The Bluetooth speaker has excellent sound quality and comes in a bunch of different colors to choose from.
Graduation Jewelry Dish
This thoughtfully designed graduation jewelry dish is a heartwarming and personal gift that any grad would adore.
HGDEER Natural Stone Compass/Heart Bracelet
This beautiful bracelet will remind your grad of all the amazing adventures they're about to embark on! You can choose between a ton of different natural stone colors and a compass or heart charm.
Double Sided Sherpa Weighted Blanket
Which grad wouldn't love to snuggle up with a weighted blanket? They feel like a big, warm embrace! This double sided sherpa weighted blanket from Luna will come in handy for any grad, whether they're moving away to college or spending their whole summer resting at home.
Collegiate Pouches
If your high school grad is about to head off to college, gift them this collegiate pouch that they can store their jewelry, makeup and other essentials in. The carryall looks extra unique because of its woven design, and it'll definitely get your grad in the college spirit.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Splurge on your grad with these Apple AirPods Max headphones. The noise cancelling headphones have up to 20 hours of listening time, so they're perfect to use anywhere and everywhere.
Classic Freshwater Pearl Solitaire Studs
You really can't go wrong with a pair of pearl earrings as a graduation gift. They're a timeless piece that your grad will wear for years to come.
36-Huffmanx Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag
Wherever your high school grad's life is taking them, they'll appreciate a tote bag to carry all their essentials along the way. This stunning and simple vegan leather shoulder bag from Etsy will make a beautiful gift, and it's currently on sale for 50% off, too!
Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker
If you want to give a gift that'll help your grad save money and time in college, this Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker will do the trick. The coffee machine has both iced and hot settings, so your grad can brew the perfect cup from their dorm or apartment before they head to their 8 AM.
Personalized Graduation Gift
Not only is this dainty necklace beautiful, but it comes in adorable, customizable packaging that any Friends-obsessed graduate will totally love.
Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal
Gift the grad in your life The Five Minute Journal so they can journal their way through all the post-grad emotions and stressors.
Stanley Quencher
Just about everyone is obsessed with this Stanley Quencher. If your grad also loves the vacuum insulated tumbler, it's the perfect opportunity to gift them one in a cute colorway.
Amazon eGift Card
Give the gift of Amazon's endless products with an eGift Card. It's the perfect gift that any grad will feel grateful to receive.
