See Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Sweet PDA Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Watch : Inside Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber's Sweet Volunteer Outing

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's burning love is still ablaze.

The couple was spotted out in Hollywood, holding hands while keeping a low profile April 5. For the outing, Austin and Kaia kept it casual, with the Elvis star wearing a black hoodie, a leather jacket and a matching black trucker hat, while the American Horror Story actress donned all black as well—opting for a long sleeve shirt and wearing her light brown hair down.

A week prior, Austin and Kaia were spotted walking her dog Milo March 25, with Austin wearing a dark blue jacket and a matching blue cap, while Kaia wore a long, blue dress paired with a brown trench coat, black sneakers and sunglasses.

In addition to keeping each other close, Kaia and Austin—who have been dating for more than a year—volunteered together at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The duo was photographed spending time with patients, as the Aliens in the Attic alum showed off his musical talents by playing guitar with one young child. The model also showcased her creative gene by painting with a group of patients.