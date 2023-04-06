See Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Sweet PDA Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's burning love is still ablaze.
The couple was spotted out in Hollywood, holding hands while keeping a low profile April 5. For the outing, Austin and Kaia kept it casual, with the Elvis star wearing a black hoodie, a leather jacket and a matching black trucker hat, while the American Horror Story actress donned all black as well—opting for a long sleeve shirt and wearing her light brown hair down.
A week prior, Austin and Kaia were spotted walking her dog Milo March 25, with Austin wearing a dark blue jacket and a matching blue cap, while Kaia wore a long, blue dress paired with a brown trench coat, black sneakers and sunglasses.
In addition to keeping each other close, Kaia and Austin—who have been dating for more than a year—volunteered together at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The duo was photographed spending time with patients, as the Aliens in the Attic alum showed off his musical talents by playing guitar with one young child. The model also showcased her creative gene by painting with a group of patients.
And when the pair isn't warming out hearts, they are turning up the heat on vacation. Last month, Austin and Kaia hit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a romantic getaway.
The stars were photographed hitting the pool, grabbing food by the beach and cruising around the resort in a golf cart. As for the cause for celebration? Their fun in the sun comes after Austin, 31, took home a BAFTA Film award and a Golden Globe for his performance in Elvis.
But aside from the occasional PDA-packed photos, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor and runway star have largely kept their relationship private.
However, Kaia did recently hint at how the pandemic helped her to "re-evaluate [her] personal life a lot more."
"I think, it's so important people are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work," she told People in January 2022, "when you don't have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from."
And it seems these days, Kaia can't help falling in love with her life and her man.