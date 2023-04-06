You'll Be On The Floor When You Hear Ben Affleck Speaking Fluent Spanish

Watch : Ben Affleck Goes VIRAL for His Spanish-Speaking Skills!

Did you know Ben Affleck is bilingual?

While speaking about his new movie Air, the Oscar winner showcased his conversationally fluent Spanish in an interview with Spain-based radio network La Cadena SER, which was posted on the outlet's TikTok account on April 3. The video has gone viral and has spurred jokes from fans, including one who commented, "This is our new Benito, huh?"

The Justice League actor has showcased his Spanish skills before, chatting in the language with paparazzi on the street and journalists on TV.

So how does Ben know how to speak Spanish so well? In 2020, he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he speaks Spanish "passively" and learned the language as a teen actor working on location in Mexico in the '80s.

He appeared to be referencing his experience filming the PBS educational series The Second Voyage of the Mimi, which focused on a fictional crew of a sailboat who explored Mayan ruins in southern Mexico. It served as a sequel to The Voyage of the Mimi show, which marked the actor's TV debut.