Nordstrom 75% Off Shoe Deals: Sandals, Heels, Sneakers, Boots, and More

Don't miss these major discounts on your favorite shoe brands including BCBG, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Nike, Marc Fisher, Franco Sarto, Naturalizer, and DKNY.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 06, 2023 10:29 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Nordstrom Shoe Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shoes can really change up an outfit. You can go for a cool, casual look with some sneakers or you can dress up any ensemble with your favorite pair of heels. You can never have too many shoes, right? If you want to expand your footwear collection, but you're on a budget, it's always a smart idea to look for some deals.

Right now, you can save up to 75% on boots, sandals, flats, loafers, sneakers and more during the Nordstrom Spring Sale. Here are some standout picks from top brands including BCBG, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Nike, Marc Fisher, Franco Sarto, Naturalizer, and DKNY.

Nordstrom Shoe Deals

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal

I am so not a heels girl, but I have these in multiple colors because they are incredibly easy to walk on thanks to that block heel.

$125
$48
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Semtera Block Heel Slide Sandal

Here's another pair of shoes that I have in every color. Unfortunately for me, I paid full price. These are so chic and incredibly comfortable.

$100
$50
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Farisa Slide Sandal

You just found your new throw-on-and-go sandals. There are five colors to choose from.

$99
$38
Nordstrom

Naturalizer Henny Knee High Boot

It's never too soon to start planning your fall wardrobe. These knee-high boots are forever on-trend and they come in four colors.

$270
$100
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Jina Pointed Toe Bootie

Embody contemporary sophistication with these booties that work for casual and dressed up looks. There are three colors to choose from.

$199
$50
Nordstrom

Circus NY Nancy Platform Mule

I love these platform mules because they're backless. For me, that means these are a blister-free, sophisticated choice.

$90
$35
Nordstrom

Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal

This quilted leather style proves that flat sandals can be elegant. There are six colors to choose from.

$40
$15
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Cici Sandal

You need a new pair of white heels ahead of summer. These shoes are comfortable and easy to walk on. They're also available in pink.

$130
$50
Nordstrom

Saint G Melissa Sandal

Bring glam to your wardrobe with a pair of chain-adorned heels. These come in black, brown, and white.

$150
$70
Nordstrom

Bella Vita Georgette Slide Sandal

If you've been searching for comfortable heels, I adore these. The neutral color goes with everything, but there are four additional options.

$100
$49
Nordstrom

Naturalizer Stacy Sandal

These heels are chic and comfortable. I have them in a couple colors and I adore them. They are super easy to wear and you'll love them.

$120
$60
Nordstrom

DKNY Halcott Flip Flop Sandal

These green sandals are "mint to be" in your wardrobe. They're available in several additional colors.

$110
$55
Nordstrom

Franco Sarto Sorrento Sandal

Orange you obsessed with these sandals? You can also get these vibrant shoes in pink.

$79
$40
Nordstrom

Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker

You'll feel like you're walk on a cloud when you wear these Nike sneakers.

$160
$120
Nordstrom

BCBG Mebba Slide Sandal

Step away from the usual with these crystal-inspired heels. Plus, this is a low heel that's easy to walk on. It's a win-win.

$99
$56
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Slinky Platform Slide Sandal

What's old is new again with these retro-looking platforms, which also come in pink.

$50
$34
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more shoe deals, you can save 60% on these Dr. Martens styles.

