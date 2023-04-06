How Marlon Wayans Is Healing Days After His Dad Howell Wayans' Death

Watch : Marlon Wayans Reacts to PCA Nomination: "I'm Excited!"

Marlon Wayans is using his pain to uplift others.

Just days after the death of Howell Wayans at age 86, Marlon is detailing how comedy has helped him grieve the patriarch of his family.

"I've learned that, in my life right now, I have so much stuff that can be depressing, you know?" he said during an April 6 interview on Good Morning America. "I lost my mom in 2020, I lost my dad like three days ago, and I realized the only thing that saves me is the stage because, when I'm hurting, those laughs that I hear from other people healing from my pain, I go, 'I realize my purpose.'"

The Air actor, who previously said losing his mom Elvira Alethia "shattered me into 1000 pieces," went on explain that he feels people in his line of work have a duty to use their platform to uplift others.

"I think it's important for all of us to do what comedians do, which is look at this world, look at this life, and always try to spend your life trying to find smiles," Marlon continued, "and that's what I do on the stage."