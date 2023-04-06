How Todd Chrisley's Kids Savannah, Chase and Lindsie Celebrated His Birthday Amid Prison Stay

The Chrisley family is rallying together.
Amid Todd Chrisley's 12-year prison sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud, kids Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley celebrated their dad from afar on his 54th birthday April 6.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you'll ever know," Savannah captioned a family selfie on Instagram. "It's been 80 days… 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more'. GEEZZZ how I miss them!! My parents have also been together almost 30 years… and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today… I'm imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!!"
Chase also penned an emotional message to his father, expressing hope that they would one day be reunited.
"Words can't describe how much i miss you, this will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won't be together but we are together in spirit," the 26-year-old shared. "I Love you and I'm beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are! We live in a broken world with a broken system but i have faith that we will be together soon! Until then i love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss."
Meanwhile, Lindsie—who Todd shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry—posted a throwback picture of them to her Instagram Stories along with a bible verse.
"Happy birthday to this man with the braided belt on," she wrote. "To know him is to love him. 'This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us.' — 1 John 5:14."
Lindsey's post comes a day after she opened up about how the Chrisley Knows Best star has been getting used to life behind bars.
"His spirts are great," she shared in an April 5 episode of the The Southern Tea podcast. "He is really just embracing the process and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He's made great friends."
Todd and wife Julie Chrisley previously plead not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. However, they were found guilty by an Atlanta federal jury on all counts and sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively.
In January, Todd reported to the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida, while Julie began her sentence at a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.
That same month, Savannah gave an update on how they were faring, sharing, "It makes my heart to know that my parents are okay."