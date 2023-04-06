How Todd Chrisley's Kids Savannah, Chase and Lindsie Celebrated His Birthday Amid Prison Stay

Watch : Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction

The Chrisley family is rallying together.

Amid Todd Chrisley's 12-year prison sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud, kids Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley celebrated their dad from afar on his 54th birthday April 6.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you'll ever know," Savannah captioned a family selfie on Instagram. "It's been 80 days… 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more'. GEEZZZ how I miss them!! My parents have also been together almost 30 years… and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today… I'm imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!!"

Chase also penned an emotional message to his father, expressing hope that they would one day be reunited.

"Words can't describe how much i miss you, this will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won't be together but we are together in spirit," the 26-year-old shared. "I Love you and I'm beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are! We live in a broken world with a broken system but i have faith that we will be together soon! Until then i love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss."