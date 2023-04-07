This Last-Minute Coachella Packing Guide Has Everything You Need to Prep for Festival Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the big Coachella weekend inches closer and closer, you're probably feeling the pre-festival jitters and excitement, especially if it's your first time attending. One of the most overwhelming parts of preparing for Coachella comes down to packing. You want to look and feel the part while packing light, and doing it all without breaking the bank might seem like an impossible task.
That's where we take center stage! Our roundup of all the last-minute festival essentials you need to pack will make your Coachella planning so much easier. We rounded up everything from adorable boho rompers and face gems to compostable makeup remover wipes and portable, wireless phone chargers. The best part? All of our festival essentials are from Amazon, so they'll get to your doorstep before you head to Indio.
Below, find all the Coachella fashion, beauty and tech essentials to help you get ready to have the best festival weekend of your life.
Floerns Lace Plunging V Neck Dress
This flowy dress comes in a bunch of cute colors. Whether you pair the look with cowboy boots and a hat or black platform boots and a belt bag, you'll be serving an effortlessly stylish Coachella look on the festival grounds.
ZORFIN Fanny Pack
You can't go wrong with a plain black fanny pack for a music festival. This crossbody fanny pack is super spacious and lightweight, and on sale for just $17. It has multiple pockets and card slots. This belt bag worked wonders for me; I used it to fit a long-sleeve top, my ID, cosmetics and phone at Outside Lands!
AELSON Women's Boho V Neck Romper
Serve a dreamy, festival-perfect look at Coachella in this boho romper. The outfit has over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and comes in 25 different print options. We love the billowing sleeves and eye-catching cutout detail at the front.
Steve Madden Women's Hesitant Fashion Boot
If you need a shoe that will go with any and every Coachella outfit you have planned, you can't go wrong with a black boot— but, obviously, not just any black boot! These ultra-cool Steve Madden boots have a simple silhouette and chunky soles. They're the perfect trendy shoe to snag from Amazon in time for Coachella.
Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
Chances are, you're going to want a range of accessories to choose from at Coachella, without breaking the bank. This set of four sunglasses from Amazon for under $20 comes with cool and trendy shades in various colors. Sunnies are a music festival essential to block out the sun, but they should also be stylish.
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit
This hot pink one piece swimsuit is a Coachella must-have, especially if you plan on attending any pool parties. It's flattering, affordable and so comfortable. And, if hot pink is not your vibe, the suit comes in 32 other shades and prints to choose from.
EarTekPro High-Fidelity Concert Earplugs
If the music festival is getting a bit too loud, fear not! Keep these earplugs on standby and protect your ears with comfort and ease. It reduces noise without altering sound clarity, so you can still enjoy the vibes, minus ear damage.
One reviewer shares, "I bought them to use at raves/festivals and they definitely served their purpose. It wasn't completely noise canceling but it did buffer the sounds a bit so that the speakers weren't just fully in my ears. It actually made my festival experience more enjoyable in regards to being able to enjoy the vibration of the music and not completely blowing my eardrums out."
VEGER Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
This mini portable charger won't take up a lot of space and will keep your phone charged for all those cute pictures you're going to take, which is important so that you can capture content of all your favorite artists! Simply plug it into your phone and charge— no wires needed!
First Aid Kit
If you really want to be prepared for Coachella, you need to take a First Aid Kit along with you on your journey.
Vapur Solid Flexible Water Bottle
This flexible, travel-friendly water bottle is a music festival must-have. It'll keep you hydrated but is also totally packable, so it won't take up space when you're not using it. It has over 8,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
VANLINKER 27.5 Inches Silk Head Scarf
It can get brutally windy and dusty on the festival grounds, so use these bandana scarves to shield your face from any dirt and debris flying around.
Face Roller by Revlon
It can get sticky, hot and sweaty on festival grounds, so take this oil control face roller with you everywhere you go. It's great for on-the-go use and super useful if you have oily skin.
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Stick
Don't forget to apply and reapply sunscreen throughout the festival. You can throw this Sun Bum sunscreen stick in your belt bag or crossbody, and it won't take up much space. Trust us, you're going to want to avoid a nasty sunburn.
Glamnetic Press On Nails
Didn't have time to get your nails done for Coachella? No worries. These Glamnetic press-on nails are here to save the day. With tons of design options to choose from, the press-on nails have over 5,000 positive Amazon reviews. Our personal favorite is this classic French tip set.
2310 PCS Self Adhesive Rhinestone Gem Stickers
If you're planning on adding a touch of sparkle to your makeup look or outfit, snag these adhesive rhinestone gems from Amazon that have over 1,000 positive Amazon reviews. One reviewer says they "wore these on the face for a festival," and that they were "easy to apply" with "good sticking power."
Neutrogena Plant-Based Compostable Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes
You're going to need a good makeup remover to cleanse your skin after a long day jamming out to music in the desert. Neutrogena's plant-based compostable cleansing wipes have over 88,500 glowing reviews on Amazon, and they'll leave your festival skin feeling the same. According to the brand, the wipes remove up to 99% of dirt and waterproof mascara.
