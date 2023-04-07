This Last-Minute Coachella Packing Guide Has Everything You Need to Prep for Festival Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As the big Coachella weekend inches closer and closer, you're probably feeling the pre-festival jitters and excitement, especially if it's your first time attending. One of the most overwhelming parts of preparing for Coachella comes down to packing. You want to look and feel the part while packing light, and doing it all without breaking the bank might seem like an impossible task.

That's where we take center stage! Our roundup of all the last-minute festival essentials you need to pack will make your Coachella planning so much easier. We rounded up everything from adorable boho rompers and face gems to compostable makeup remover wipes and portable, wireless phone chargers. The best part? All of our festival essentials are from Amazon, so they'll get to your doorstep before you head to Indio.

Below, find all the Coachella fashion, beauty and tech essentials to help you get ready to have the best festival weekend of your life.