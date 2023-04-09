Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Cara Delevingne and Ciara debuted trendy bobs, while Martha Stewart showed off her impromptu haircut after her flight was delayed.

Trending right now: bobs. 

Should you be looking for some inspiration to shake up your look this spring when you are at your next hair appointment, look no further than Cara Delevingne and Ciara, who both joined the ever-growing list of celebs who have chopped their locks off this year. And the "Goodies" singer took her transformation one step further, going platinum blonde. But she wasn't the only celeb to opt for an icy hue as Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger revealed she lightened her signature dark tresses. 

Plus, Martha Stewart's latest selfie showed off her impulsive decision to update her signature bob after her flight was canceled, while Tamar Braxton unveiled her new pixie cut, though she revealed she wasn't exactly looking to test out a new look prior to ditching her wig. Finally, a Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared details about her 22-pound weight loss, revealing she's down to the weight she was at almost 30 years ago after receiving hormone replacement therapy.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Cara Delevingne

It's going to be a short hair summer for the model.

Cara is the latest celeb to test out the trendy bob haircut, joining a list includes Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian. The Carnival Row star's new 'do was debuted on Instagram April 5, in a pic showing off her shoulder-skimming strands. 

"Look who else is going short for summer," Cara's hairstylist Riawna Capri captioned the photo. "This Beauty!!!" Additionally, Nikki Lee highlighted the Only Murders in the Building alum's 'do, while Ryan Richman styled the lob into effortless waves.

Instagram
Martha Stewart

If anyone would know how to turn lemons into lemonade, it's Martha.

After her travel plans were postponed, the lifestyle guru decided to use the extra time to freshen up her signature blonde bob. 

"My flight to Chicago was canceled today Chicago O'Hara was closed mid-morning to all flights because of very bad weather," Martha captioned her Apr. 6 Instagram post. "I missed my speaking engagement at a huge gathering hosted by @beckershealthcare. This is the very first time in my career that I missed a contracted appearance and I felt really disappointed. However I used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc The new do is refreshing and lovely! Thanks John!!!"

Instagram
Ciara

Well, her name is Ciara and no one does hair transformations better.

For her latest look, the "Level Up" singer decided to shake up her color and cut, debuting her latest look in an Instagram Story Apr. 4. "Platinum C," Ciara captioned the selfie, which showed off her chin-length lightened locks with dark roots.

"Bleach blonde bob for the ultimate," Ciara's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos added on Instagram. 

Instagram/Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

Don't cha wish your hair looked this fresh? 

After testing out sunkissed caramel highlights in her natural brunette hair, the Pussycat Dolls alum is now rocking platinum blonde tresses. "Pick your poison," Nicole captioned an Apr. 1 Instagram video showing off her hair switch-up. "Brunette or blonde?"

Dimitris Giannetos was also the hairstylist responsible for The Masked Singer panelist's flaxen locks, writing on Instagram, "Nicole is ICY."

John Lamparski/Getty Images
Margaret Josephs

This reality star from the Garden State is feeling great.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member revealed she's lost 22 pounds in the last year after she began receiving peptide and hormone replacement therapy.

"I said, 'Maybe this could be helpful for me?'" Margaret told People. "I had broken my wrist months earlier and I still couldn't get my swelling down. And between that and my weight and my hormones, I figured it was worth a shot."

The Bravolebrity went on to call the treatment "life-changing," adding, "I'm 126 pounds now, give or take a pound depending on the day. I haven't been that weight since I got married the first time in 1994." But Margaret insisted, "it's not about being fat or skinny; it's about every aspect of my wellness coming together. I wanted to feel healthy and get my body to a place where I'm supposed to be."

Instagram
Tamar Braxton

Tamar wasn't exactly ready for a change, even if that's the name of her latest single. 

The singer debuted a pixie cut on Instagram Apr. 6, though she explained her new short look wasn't necessarily a choice. "I had to chop my hair off cause I simply wasn't taking care of it." Tamar captioned the selfie. "Broken off. Spilt ends. A MESS!!! i can't even wear braids."

The Celebrity Big Brother winner then asked, "Y'all like this look?" before adding, "I'm stuck with her for the summer."

