Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Cara Delevingne GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Oscars

Trending right now: bobs.

Should you be looking for some inspiration to shake up your look this spring when you are at your next hair appointment, look no further than Cara Delevingne and Ciara, who both joined the ever-growing list of celebs who have chopped their locks off this year. And the "Goodies" singer took her transformation one step further, going platinum blonde. But she wasn't the only celeb to opt for an icy hue as Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger revealed she lightened her signature dark tresses.

Plus, Martha Stewart's latest selfie showed off her impulsive decision to update her signature bob after her flight was canceled, while Tamar Braxton unveiled her new pixie cut, though she revealed she wasn't exactly looking to test out a new look prior to ditching her wig. Finally, a Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared details about her 22-pound weight loss, revealing she's down to the weight she was at almost 30 years ago after receiving hormone replacement therapy.