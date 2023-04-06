Even Emily Ratajkowski's Friends Were Confused By Her Outings With Pete Davidson

Live from New York City, it's the history of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's relationship.
The model recently revealed that after going on a string of dates with the Saturday Night Live alum last fall, even her close pals were curious about their romance.
"Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?'", she told the LA Times in an interview published April 6. "I actually don't understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with."
Emily and Pete's friendship first turned romantic a few months after his relationship with Kim Kardashian ended in August. At the time, a source close to Emily exclusively told E! News that although the pair had known each other for years, they reconnected after "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up."
The insider added that the stars had "gone on a few dates" together in New York City, with one of those outings being the comedian's 29th birthday celebration.
Then a week later, Emily and Pete attended a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the two keeping it casual sitting court-side. However, the romance soon fizzled out and Pete has since started dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.
As for Emily? The My Body author—who shares son Sylvester, 2, with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard—opened up about her dating goals in January, stating on her High Low with EmRata podcast that she had "been trying to casually date and not get booed up."
And while she was briefly linked to Eric Andre earlier this year—with the pair seen out at basketball games and the comedian posting a NSFW photo of himself and Emily—these days, she may be all about the watermelon sugar.
The 31-year-old was recently spotted kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo and even hinted at being in a new relationship a few weeks prior.
"I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like," Emily said during the March 9 episode of the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast. "So that feels different. If you had talked to me four weeks ago, I would've been like absolutely…I'm just like, ‘Oh well he's kinda great.'"