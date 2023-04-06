Even Emily Ratajkowski's Friends Were Confused By Her Outings With Pete Davidson

Watch : Why Emily Ratajkowski DEFENDED Taylor Swift on TikTok

Live from New York City, it's the history of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's relationship.

The model recently revealed that after going on a string of dates with the Saturday Night Live alum last fall, even her close pals were curious about their romance.

"Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?'", she told the LA Times in an interview published April 6. "I actually don't understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with."

Emily and Pete's friendship first turned romantic a few months after his relationship with Kim Kardashian ended in August. At the time, a source close to Emily exclusively told E! News that although the pair had known each other for years, they reconnected after "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up."

The insider added that the stars had "gone on a few dates" together in New York City, with one of those outings being the comedian's 29th birthday celebration.