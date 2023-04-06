Sophie Turner Calls Out Ozempic Weight-Loss Ads

Watch : Jillian Michaels Weighs in on Ozempic, Obesity & No Regrets

Sophie Turner is speaking out against weight-loss ads.

More specially, the Game of Thrones alum recently criticized Ozempic, the FDA-approved brand for the medical injectable of semaglutide that's commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes but has since become popular for helping people quickly shed weight.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, the actress reposted an April 2 tweet from writer Sophie Vershbow that read, "The Ozempic ads plastered across the Times Square subway station can f--k all the way off."

One ad, according to Vershbow's Twitter photos, featured the message, "One shot to lose weight," while another offered similar text, "A weekly shot to lose weight."

Turner shared the tweet, adding her commentary: "WTF."