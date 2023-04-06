Sophie Turner Calls Out Ozempic Weight-Loss Ads

Sophie Turner is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversial weight-loss drug Ozempic and its new advertisements.

Sophie Turner is speaking out against weight-loss ads.

More specially, the Game of Thrones alum recently criticized Ozempic, the FDA-approved brand for the medical injectable of semaglutide that's commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes but has since become popular for helping people quickly shed weight

In a now-expired Instagram Story, the actress reposted an April 2 tweet from writer Sophie Vershbow that read, "The Ozempic ads plastered across the Times Square subway station can f--k all the way off."

One ad, according to Vershbow's Twitter photos, featured the message, "One shot to lose weight," while another offered similar text, "A weekly shot to lose weight."

Turner shared the tweet, adding her commentary: "WTF."

The 27-year-old's reaction to the Ozempic ads comes nearly a year after she opened up about her body image struggles.

"For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion," she told Elle UK for its June 2022 cover issue. "It's a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn't doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits."

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Turner recalled the impact a negative message could have on her mental health, adding, "One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I'd seen on Instagram. I was like, 'I'm so fat, I'm so undesirable,' and spinning out."

But the words of wisdom given by her therapist helped her get out of that mindset.

"She said to me, 'You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You're not that important,'" Turner shared. "That was the best thing anyone could have told me."

Last month, Dr. Taz Bhatia, a board-certified integrative medicine physician and wellness expert, shared insight with E! News about Ozempic's rise as a weight-loss drug.

"There are people having dramatic results—initially—and I think that motivates everybody, from 'I need 5 pounds off' to 'I need a hundred pounds off,'" she said in an exclusive interview. "And we've had to navigate that in practice to help educate, from when is it an appropriate use to when is it not."

However, not everyone is on board with the brand being used for dieting.

"I think we're going to see a turn," Dr. Bhatia noted. "Initially it was, 'Oh my gosh, I want this, I want this, I want this,' and that's led to a shortage. And now you're seeing a little bit of a backlash [from patients]: 'Oh my gosh, this made me miserable,' 'I have Ozempic face,' or 'The weight came back right after I came off of it.'"

