Come and Get a Look at Our List of Selena Gomez's Best Songs

In honor of the 10th anniversary of "Come and Get It," check out our picks for Selena Gomez's best bops, Yes, this list, it might tear you up.

A task to add to your weekend to-do list: Play Selena Gomez's "Come and Get It" on repeat. 

The track, which was Selena's debut solo single, was released on Apr. 7, 2013, and proved to be the start of a new chapter for the former Wizards of Waverly Place star. After the sitcom came to an end in 2012, Selena—who had previously released three albums with her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene—was ready to shed her Disney Channel image and did just that with the sultry dance-pop anthem. "Come and Get It" went on to become the first top 10 hit of her career and it won Best Pop Video at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards and Choice Breakup Song at the Teen Choice Awards—even though Selena said that the song is a self-empowerment ballad. 

"To be honest, it's not really about a specific person," Selena told Ryan Seacrest at the time of its release. "At this time in my life, I'm trying to exude confidence. The song is very powerful and fun." And it's also catchy AF and it will definitely be stuck in your mind for the foreseeable future. We're sorry/you're welcome. 

The hit is far from the only bop the 30-year-old has gifted our ears with over the years, so we decided to look back on Selena's best releases in honor of the anniversary of "Come and Get It."

You ain't gotta worry, it's an open invitation for you to check out our picks for Selena's 10 best songs. (Note: We did not include tracks that Selena is a featured artist on, so we need you to calm down!)

Sophie Muller
"Lose You to Love Me"

A breakup ballad for the ages, "Lose You to Love Me" is Selena Gomez's most critically acclaimed single and it was the singer's first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in late 2019.

In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the Only Murders in the Buildings star revealed it's the fastest she's ever written a song, explaining she was inspired to do so after sharing her bipolar diagnosis with the world during her speech while accepting the 2019 McLean Award for mental health.

"Being honest that night helped," Selena said. "I texted Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, 'I think I'm ready to just say I'm sad.'"

While the track is about her past relationship with Justin Bieber, "It's about more than just a lost love," Selena explained. "It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that, too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are, just to rediscover yourself again."

Vevo
"Come and Get It"

The debut single off her first solo studio album, Stars Dance, proved Selena was more than capable of delivering a bop that would make the Disney Channel crowd blush. With its Bollywood-inspired themes and catchy chorus, it was her first song to break the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number six. A decade later, this bop can definitely still get it. 

Venturelli/WireImage
"Who Says"

The lead single from the star's third album with her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene, is a radio-friendly self-empowerment anthem that is impossible not to sing along to. We double-dog dare you to not belt the silly, sappy and, ultimately, stirring lyrics the next time you are driving in your car and not immediately feel your mood lift.  "Every time I sing this song" Selena once admitted to MTV, "I'm like, 'I feel better already!'"

At the time of its release, the Wizards of Waverly place star explained that the resonated with the song due to the cyber-bullying she had endured. 

"Twitter and Facebook are really negative for me," she told Ryan Seacrest in 2009. "Within that world is such easy access to people's feelings. You can get a thousand wonderful comments but just one will throw you off and that's how it is with me. Basically it's to the haters—the people trying to bring you down." Translation: Na na na na na na na na na na.

YouTube
"Back to You"

This bonus track seriously slaps. As she croons in the song, "You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it!"

Added to the international versions of her third album, Selena co-wrote this Teen Choice Award-winning song for the second season of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which she executive produced. We love a synergistic Selena.

Hollywood Records
"Love You Like a Love Song"

And we keep hitting repeat-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat on this 2011 gem from Selena Gomez & the Scene. And Selena knew she had an ear-worm on her hands, describing the song as "one of those tracks that's addictive because it's kind of repetitive in the best way," in an interview with Billboard. "It's one of those songs that you can't get out of your head."

Vevo
Same Old Love

Did you know this electro-pop song off of Selena's second solo album, 2015's Revival, was co-written by Charli XCX? Or that it was reportedly originally intended for Rihanna, who cryptically tweeted a few of the lyrics in 2014? 

Regardless, Selena more than made the track her own, due in large part to her connection to its meaning. 

"I think Same Old Love represents a different kind of identity with love," she told Entertainment Tonight. "The first people you love in your life are your parents. So for me, my dad is the first male figure I had in my life. And how much it means to respect your parents and have a healthy relationship with them because it trails on into your relationships when you're older."

Interscope Records
Look At Her Now

An essential addition to any Bachelorette party playlist, the second single from Rare is just fun, especially with that irresistible "mmm" chorus. 

Apple Music
Hands to Myself

Not including this 2016 earworm on this list? We could but why would we want to? And it's a banger fans almost never got to hear, as Selena revealed that she almost didn't record the song, which ended up becoming her favorite track on Revival.

"It's the second to last song I recorded, and we wrote it in a day, and it was incredible because I had this sass," Selena told iHeartRadio in 2015. "I finished everything. I thought the album was done, and then I kind of went in, and I felt like I was ready for the next chapter, whatever it is, and I just knew that it had this sass to it. It's really different, and it's fresh, and it's kind of got this Prince-y vibe to it."

Interscope Records
Vulnerable

Why this standout from Rare was not released as a single we will never understand. But what is clear to us is that this is just a fantastic pop song that packs a surprising emotional punch. 

Interscope Records
Wolves and A Sweeter Place

Listen, we couldn't choose between these two collaborations, so we included them both. Selena teamed up with music producer Marshmello for Wolves, which was released in 2017 and is "one of my favorite songs," the singer told San Diego's Energy 103.7  at the time. "It's really cool. It's kind of in his world and I'm stepping into it and bringing my style too." 

For A Sweeter Place, Selena recruited rapper Kid Cudi for the last track on Rare, which we think may be one of her most underrated songs? Oh, we went there and we bought that (sweeter) place.

