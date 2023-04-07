Come and Get a Look at Our List of Selena Gomez's Best Songs

Watch : Selena Gomez' Love & Light Clapbacks When Faced With Negativity

A task to add to your weekend to-do list: Play Selena Gomez's "Come and Get It" on repeat.

The track, which was Selena's debut solo single, was released on Apr. 7, 2013, and proved to be the start of a new chapter for the former Wizards of Waverly Place star. After the sitcom came to an end in 2012, Selena—who had previously released three albums with her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene—was ready to shed her Disney Channel image and did just that with the sultry dance-pop anthem. "Come and Get It" went on to become the first top 10 hit of her career and it won Best Pop Video at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards and Choice Breakup Song at the Teen Choice Awards—even though Selena said that the song is a self-empowerment ballad.

"To be honest, it's not really about a specific person," Selena told Ryan Seacrest at the time of its release. "At this time in my life, I'm trying to exude confidence. The song is very powerful and fun." And it's also catchy AF and it will definitely be stuck in your mind for the foreseeable future. We're sorry/you're welcome.

The hit is far from the only bop the 30-year-old has gifted our ears with over the years