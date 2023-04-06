Emmy Rossum Gives Birth, Privately Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Sam Esmail

Oh baby, Emmy Rossum did it again!
Without revealing publicly in advance that she had been pregnant, the Shameless alum recently announced that she and husband Sam Esmail's have welcomed their second child, a son.
"04.05.23," Emmy, who also kept her pregnancy with 22-month-old daughter under wraps, wrote in her April 6 post. "On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born."
Alongside the happy news, the 36-year-old shared a few photos, including a black and white, cropped closeup of her little boy, as well as a pic of a hospital certificate showing his footprints and details about his birth. Emmy also posted a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump.
The Angelyne actress received a slew of congratulatory messages from fans and friends, including celebs. Amanda Seyfried, Emmy's co-star in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room, who commented, "The best Wednesday ever."
Added her You're Not You co-star Stephanie Beatriz, "YESSSSSSS."
Like they have done with their daughter, Emmy and Sam, 45, have not shared their son's name.
Emmy's baby no. 2 announcement is reminiscent of the way she revealed she and the Mr. Robot creator had welcomed their first child.
But while she largely keeps her family life private, Emmy has occasionally posted photos of her and the director's little girl over the past couple of years, without showing her face.
Last Mother's Day, the star paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram, sharing images of her crawling and playing. "The first year has been full of playing, crawling, eating, carrying pacifiers in mouths and holding hands," Emmy captioned her post. "I am so deeply grateful to be your mom."