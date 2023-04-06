Emmy Rossum Gives Birth, Privately Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Sam Esmail

Watch : Emmy Rossum Says Goodbye to "Shameless"

Oh baby, Emmy Rossum did it again!

Without revealing publicly in advance that she had been pregnant, the Shameless alum recently announced that she and husband Sam Esmail's have welcomed their second child, a son.

"04.05.23," Emmy, who also kept her pregnancy with 22-month-old daughter under wraps, wrote in her April 6 post. "On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born."

Alongside the happy news, the 36-year-old shared a few photos, including a black and white, cropped closeup of her little boy, as well as a pic of a hospital certificate showing his footprints and details about his birth. Emmy also posted a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump.

The Angelyne actress received a slew of congratulatory messages from fans and friends, including celebs. Amanda Seyfried, Emmy's co-star in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room, who commented, "The best Wednesday ever."

Added her You're Not You co-star Stephanie Beatriz, "YESSSSSSS."