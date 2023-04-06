Save Up to 50% On Adidas Shoes, Clothes, and Accessories During the Annual Favorites Sale

This article is sponsored by adidas. These items were selected from adidas because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
With so many new fashion brands emerging all the time, it can get overwhelming for shoppers to keep up with the latest trends. Thankfully, adidas is one of those brands that will be iconic and effortlessly cool forever. You will always be trending when you sport adidas.
If you're in the mood to shop, adidas has some major deals right now. You can save up to 50% on some of the most iconic styles includes Stan Smith, NMD, and Forum. When you shop adidas you are making an investment in pieces that you will wear forever. Here are some of the standout picks from the annual sale.
adidas Ozelia Shoes
These monochromatic shoes are anything but basic. The chic adidas Ozelia Shoes goe with every outfit and they're incredibly comfortable thanks to the Adiprene cushioning.
adidas NMD_R1 Shoes
The adidas NMD_R1 Shoes prove that you don't have to sacrifice style for function. These running shoes are next-level comfortable and they're available in 24 colors.
A shopper raved, "These are supportive and comfortable. The flexibility of the fabric makes them more comfortable than any other shoes I've had. New favorite!"
adidas NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes
You can get these sneakers in 46 colors. They're made from super stretchy materials that have cushioning for all-day comfort. They're even made from recycled materials.
adidas Trefoil Monogram Bucket Hat
Hide a bad hair day and bring an effortlessly cool aesthetic to any ensemble with an adidas bucket hat.
adidas Terrex Utilitas Hiking Zip-off Pants
Wear these water-repellent pants for those days with confusing weather. If it gets too hot, you can zip off part of the pants to convert them into shorts.
adidas Adicolor Seasonal Archive Windbreaker
An adidas windbreaker will always be in style.This one is made from recycled materials and it brings a vintage vibe to your wardrobe.
adidas Stan Smith Shoes
The adidas Stan Smith Shoes will always be iconic. Bring effortless style and endless versatility to you wardrobe with this classic style that comes in 17 colorways.
A shopper said, "The perfect everyday shoe. These shoes look great but are also surprisingly sturdy! Have worn them nearly everyday since I got them and they're still waterproof etc etc impressed."
adidas Five Ten Bike TrailX Pants
These pants are made from fabric with four-way stretch. They have lot of pockets for easy-access storage and they have pre-shaped knees.
adidas Forum Bold Shoes
Go bold with these red on red shoes. If you prefer another hue, the adidas Forum Bold Shoes come in 12 colorways. This style is made with some recycled materials.
A shopper reviewed, "Fit well and very comfortable!! I walk all day at school and it's nice to not be exhausted when I get home."
adidas Terrex Agravic Pro Trail Running Skirt
Get the look of a skirt and the coverage of shorts with its inner shell. This skirt is super stretchy and it is made from an incredibly breathable material.
adidas Terrex Techrock Stretch Primaloft Hooded Jacket
This jacket is stretchy, insulated, and just what you need if you plan to workout in the cold weather.
If you're looking for more activewear, you'll love this surprisingly affordable jumpsuit Katherine Schwarzenegger wore.