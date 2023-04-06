Save Up to 50% On Adidas Shoes, Clothes, and Accessories During the Annual Favorites Sale

This article is sponsored by adidas. These items were selected from adidas because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

With so many new fashion brands emerging all the time, it can get overwhelming for shoppers to keep up with the latest trends. Thankfully, adidas is one of those brands that will be iconic and effortlessly cool forever. You will always be trending when you sport adidas.

If you're in the mood to shop, adidas has some major deals right now. You can save up to 50% on some of the most iconic styles includes Stan Smith, NMD, and Forum. When you shop adidas you are making an investment in pieces that you will wear forever. Here are some of the standout picks from the annual sale.