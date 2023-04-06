Zayn Malik Teases Recording Studio Session in Rare Photo

Watch : Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Raise Eyebrows After Rumored NYC Outing

This picture of Zayn Malik is going to stay in our heads from dusk till dawn.

The "PILLOWTALK" singer took to social media to share a rare snap of himself, showcasing his new hair do while teasing new music may be on the way. In the April 6 Instagram post, Zayn, sporting cornrows and a beard, is inside a recording studio playfully posing with his finger to his lips and looking off-camera as music producer Daniel Zaidenstadt vogues next to him.

And not only did the 30-year-old give fans a glimpse at his new look with his uncaptioned post, but the location of the picture sent followers into a frenzy.

Instagram users shared their excitement with one commenting, "ME PRAYING FOR THE NEW ALBUM," while another wrote, "Zayn's new music on it's way," with a teary eyed emoji.

Reposting the photo on his own account, Daniel wrote, "@zayn hooked me up with his own design for my new DJ project michael plasma!"