Pregnant Ireland Baldwin’s Mom Kim Basinger Reacts to Her Nude Shower Selfie

After Ireland Baldwin shared a look at her growing baby bump with a shower selfie, her mom Kim Basinger shared her reaction. See what the actress had to say about her daughter's latest photo.

By Kisha Forde Apr 06, 2023 3:10 PMTags
Kim BasingerCelebritiesIreland Baldwin
Watch: Ireland Baldwin Gets Candid About Pregnancy Struggles

Kim Basinger is more than happy to see daughter Ireland Baldwin bumpin' right along.

The 27-year-old—who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend RAC—recently shared a look her ever-growing baby bump. In a selfie shared to Instagram April 5, the soon-to-be mom was seen posing nude as she stood in the shower, writing alongside her snapshot, "POV - you asked me for a nude."

As for her mom's reaction? The L.A. Confidential actress made it clear she's simply overjoyed at her daughter's pregnancy, commenting that she "can't wait."

Ireland's latest pic comes a little more than three months after she announced she was expecting her first child. In late January, the model revealed the name she and her musician boyfriend chose to name their baby girl, noting that the moniker was very fitting.

"We're naming her Holland," she shared during Jan. 31 episode of the Girlboss Radio podcast. "I'm Ireland, so another country name, because we wanted to keep that consistent."

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

But it wasn't just all about sticking to a theme, as Ireland—whose dad is Alec Baldwin—also revealed the real-life inspiration.

"I love the actress Holland Taylor," she added. "I've always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

And as for what she's looking forward to the most about motherhood?

Trending Stories

1

Michelle Duggar Wears Leggings in Rare Family Photo

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

3

Tom Schwartz Reveals When Tom Sandoval Said He’s in Love With Raquel

"What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," she said. "I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm. It's cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Michelle Duggar Wears Leggings in Rare Family Photo

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

3

Tom Schwartz Reveals When Tom Sandoval Said He’s in Love With Raquel

4

Man Pleads Guilty in Connection to Michael K. Williams' Death

5

The Truth About Those Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating Rumors