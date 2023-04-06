Pregnant Ireland Baldwin’s Mom Kim Basinger Reacts to Her Nude Shower Selfie

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Gets Candid About Pregnancy Struggles

Kim Basinger is more than happy to see daughter Ireland Baldwin bumpin' right along.

The 27-year-old—who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend RAC—recently shared a look her ever-growing baby bump. In a selfie shared to Instagram April 5, the soon-to-be mom was seen posing nude as she stood in the shower, writing alongside her snapshot, "POV - you asked me for a nude."

As for her mom's reaction? The L.A. Confidential actress made it clear she's simply overjoyed at her daughter's pregnancy, commenting that she "can't wait."

Ireland's latest pic comes a little more than three months after she announced she was expecting her first child. In late January, the model revealed the name she and her musician boyfriend chose to name their baby girl, noting that the moniker was very fitting.

"We're naming her Holland," she shared during Jan. 31 episode of the Girlboss Radio podcast. "I'm Ireland, so another country name, because we wanted to keep that consistent."