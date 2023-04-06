Get These $68 Lululemon Shorts for $39, a $58 Tank Top for $29, an $88 Top for $39, and More Must-Haves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in the mood for some retail therapy and you need some shopping suggestions, there are so many pieces you'll love from lululemon. The brand has pieces made from high-performance fabric that won't sacrifice style for function. Even if you're not athletic and you just want to feel comfortable lounging around on the couch, you'll fall in love with the supremely soft fabrics from lululemon.

Stand out from the crowd with this vibrant, sweat-wicking zip-up. This top is basically a tank/sports bra hybrid, made from super stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric with built-in support. If sun exposure is a concern, this long-sleeve shirt is made from fabric with built-in UV protection.

There are so many fashionable and functional finds at lululemon. Here are some top suggestions to make your shopping a little bit easier. Get your shop on before these sell out. That happens a lot when it comes to lululemon.