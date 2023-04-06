Get These $68 Lululemon Shorts for $39, a $58 Tank Top for $29, an $88 Top for $39, and More Must-Haves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the mood for some retail therapy and you need some shopping suggestions, there are so many pieces you'll love from lululemon. The brand has pieces made from high-performance fabric that won't sacrifice style for function. Even if you're not athletic and you just want to feel comfortable lounging around on the couch, you'll fall in love with the supremely soft fabrics from lululemon.
Stand out from the crowd with this vibrant, sweat-wicking zip-up. This top is basically a tank/sports bra hybrid, made from super stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric with built-in support. If sun exposure is a concern, this long-sleeve shirt is made from fabric with built-in UV protection.
There are so many fashionable and functional finds at lululemon. Here are some top suggestions to make your shopping a little bit easier. Get your shop on before these sell out. That happens a lot when it comes to lululemon.
Lululemon Picks
lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
These shorts were specifically designed for running. They have a little extra room to maximize your stride and support movement. They come in many colors and they're a very popular lululemon favorite.
"Fabulous running shorts I've purchased 7 of them in the last month," a shopper said.
lululemon Rest Less Cropped Half Zip
This zip-up is the cozy, sweat-wicking layer you need in your wardrobe whether you're hitting the gym or skiing the slopes.
lululemon Align Tank Top
This tank is so weightless that you'll forget you even have it on. Get one in every single color. This fabric is buttery soft, breathable, sweat-wicking, and super stretchy. There's even a built-in bra for extra support.
lululemon Scuba High-Rise Relaxed Jogger
Make your old sweatpants jealous with these joggers made from lululemon's beloved scuba fabric. These pants are available in three colors.
lululemon UV Protection Running Long Sleeve Shirt
If you love to run outside, this long-sleeve top has the sun protection you'll appreciate thanks to its built-in UV protection. This is a comfortable shirt that moves with you instead of restricting your exercise. It's also available in white.
lululemon Ebb to Street Cropped Racerback Tank Top
No one likes chafing. You can avoid that with this tank top's seamless construction. This fabric has unbeatable four-way stretch and it wicks sweat, keeping you cool, dry, and comfortable.
A lululemon shopper said, "Bought this to do higher intensity workouts & loved it! The built in bra held the *girls* in place at my spinning class. Perfect length and not too cropped."
lululemon Align Reversible Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
This is basically two sports bras in one since it's reversible. It's buttery soft, supportive, and incredibly lightweight.
lululemon Ribbed Nulu Cropped Define Jacket
This zip-up has that feel-good fit that can do it all. You'll be looking for excuses to wear this one, whether you are working out or hanging out.
lululemon Align High-Neck Tank Top
This is one of those tops you will live in. It's great for fitness or you can layer it as a fashionable layer outside of the gym. It comes in many colors and prints.
lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Spark
This is one of those classic tops you'll reach for again and again. It's soft, comfy, and it comes in many colors.
lululemon Align T-Shirt
This top is weightless and next-level soft, designed with yoga in mind. It's available in 23 colors.
lululemon Ebb to Street Bra Light Support, C/D Cup Online Only
Skip the chafe when you wear this bra with seamless construction. Reach every yoga pose in this bra with convertible straps and soft fabric. A shopper said, "LOVE this bra! I wear it normally in addition to when I do yoga and low impact movements. Highly recommend. I wear a 36D normally and wear this in a 12."
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25 Inches
Focus on your workout, not your leggings. These are made from lululemon's fastest drying fabric, called Everlux. It's super breathable and just what you need for a high intensity workout. There are 16 colors and prints to choose from.
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt
This top is so incredibly soft and weightless. It was designed for yoga, but you can wear this outside of the studio as well. This top comes in 15 colors.
A fan of this style reviewed,"I own three of these now, I have pretty broad shoulders and I am more flat chested but the neckline on this just makes me feel so pretty and feminine even in workout wear. I wear them to the gym or as regular shirts and I always get a ton of compliments."
lululemon Court Crush Dress
Whether you play tennis or not, you'll serve up style in this fashionably functional dress, which comes in 11 colors. Some shoppers recommended sizing up.
A lululemon customer said, "I absolutely love this dress.. This is such a great piece. I can literally wear this dress for anything from working out in the yard to running errands around town. It is so adorable and flattering. The shorts underneath stay in place which is a huge deal for me since I have larger thighs. I did size up but kind of wished I wouldn't have. I don't play tennis but have been wanting a multi-purpose dress."
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long
This skirt has a built-in liner and strategic ventilation so you can move freely. There's even a discreet zippered pocket at the seam for your small essentials. Black is a classic choice, but there are 13 great hues to choose from ranging from bright to neutral.
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support, A-G Cups
This is an amazing sports bra, designed to fit cups A-G. It provides support for medium-impact workouts including cycling, cardio, and HIIT and it's made from a comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
Bring a bright pop of color to your gym with this tank top. It's great for running, training, and just hanging out, of course. The minimal seams reduce the possibility of chafing and the fabric has Silverescent technology, powered by X-STATIC, which "inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric."
There are several colors to choose from. One shopper said, "I love the race length. These tanks keep you cool as a cucumber in the summer."
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
This is a two-in-one top. Wear it as a v-neck style or flip it around to get more coverage at the front. It comes in four colors.
