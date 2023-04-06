Drake Samples Kim Kardashian Discussing Kanye West Divorce on Eyebrow-Raising New Song

Drake has fans in their feelings after dropping a preview from an unreleased track.
The rapper has the internet buzzing after he shared a sneak peek from his new song, "Rescue Me," during a recent episode of Sound 42's The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio. And that's because Drake appears to have sampled a snippet of Kim Kardashian discussing her split from ex Kanye West in the track.
"I didn't come this far, just to come this far and not be happy," Kim is heard saying in the recording posted by Complex. "Remember that."
Kim's declaration comes straight from the June 2021 series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she reflected on the decision to divorce the Yeezy fashion designer—with whom she shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3—after six years of marriage.
The snippet comes more than a year after Drake and Kanye appeared to officially squash their years-long feud by performing together at a December 2021 charity event—with their onstage reunion serving as their first in over five years.
As a refresher, prior to their "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert, the two were famously at odds, with each rapper frequently taking aim at the other through their music.
In fact, it's also worth noting that it was during their joint show that Kanye publicly declared his love for his now ex-wife, switching up the lyrics to his 2010 hit, "Runaway," singing in the outro, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."