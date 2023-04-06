Gina Rodriguez Reveals Name of Her and Joe Locicero's Baby Boy

Watch : Gina Rodriguez Welcomes First Child With Husband Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez wants you to meet someone great: her son.

The Jane the Virgin alum shared the first few glimpses of her and husband Joe Locicero's baby boy on April 5—along with the newborn's name: Charlie.

Alongside a series of photos and videos of her recent activities—including breastfeeding while dancing alongside pro Sasha Farber—the Not Dead Yet actress wrote on Instagram, "My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not dead yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great @pellpix ) and getting back to dancing (you are incredible @sashafarber1 and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom)."

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN SUPPORTING OUR SWEET SHOW," Gina—who's rep confirmed her son's arrival in March—continued, referencing her new ABC series. "I LOVE YOU."

In the comments of her post—which included a sweet selfie with baby Charlie—Gina received a ton of praise from fellow stars, including fellow dancer Julianne Hough.