Tom Schwartz Reveals the Moment Tom Sandoval Said He’s in Love With Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is bringing the tea to the table.
Nearly a month after news surfaced of Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with Raquel Leviss—which led to his split from Ariana Madix—Sandoval's BFF is revealing every detail he says he knows, including when he caught wind of their involvement.
"I learned in August, in late August about the affair—the one-night stand, allegedly," he said during the April 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live, noting that from then on "there was a lot of grey area there."
"From my point of view, it became, like, an emotional affair," he added, "which is still inappropriate."
But after host Andy Cohen reminded Schwartz that he said he learned of the affair in January during their season 10 reunion, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner clarified that he was under the impression it was just a one-night stand that happened last summer—and dropped a bomb.
"In January, Tom came to me and he told me that he was in love with Raquel," he added. "I was flabbergasted."
In fact, Schwartz thinks that after Sandoval's personal admission, the affair became "an open secret."
"After that, I mean, Tom kind of got flagrant, he was brazen," the 40-year-old added, noting that the confession felt like a "release for him."
As for why Schwartz didn't tell Ariana about what was going on?
"I was being fed a narrative that [Tom] has broken up with Ariana, or attempted to multiple times—many, many times," he said. "And he's not happy, they're not healthy, they're not intimate, blah blah blah."
Added Schwartz, "He did a good job of placating me. He told me he has a game plan, he's gonna do the right thing and then he just kind of continued to procrastinate."
And if you're wondering if Schwartz is upset with Raquel (considering there was talk of their own romance brewing up this season), he said his issue lies more so with his closest friend.
"I'm more upset with Sandoval because he took advantage of my kindness," he shared. "And he put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake."
And when asked about Sandoval's feelings about Raquel now, Schwartz didn't hold back, sharing that Sandoval "became obsessed" with Raquel.
"He's addicted," he said. "It's an infatuation of all infatuations...Man, he got lost in the sauce." And as for whether Sandoval is still lost in that sauce?
As Schwartz noted, "I think he is."
