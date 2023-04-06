Tom Schwartz Reveals the Moment Tom Sandoval Said He’s in Love With Raquel Leviss

Watch : When Tom Sandoval REALLY Told Tom Schwartz About Raquel Leviss Affair

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is bringing the tea to the table.

Nearly a month after news surfaced of Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with Raquel Leviss—which led to his split from Ariana Madix—Sandoval's BFF is revealing every detail he says he knows, including when he caught wind of their involvement.

"I learned in August, in late August about the affair—the one-night stand, allegedly," he said during the April 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live, noting that from then on "there was a lot of grey area there."

"From my point of view, it became, like, an emotional affair," he added, "which is still inappropriate."

But after host Andy Cohen reminded Schwartz that he said he learned of the affair in January during their season 10 reunion, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner clarified that he was under the impression it was just a one-night stand that happened last summer—and dropped a bomb.

"In January, Tom came to me and he told me that he was in love with Raquel," he added. "I was flabbergasted."