Michael K. Williams Death Investigation: Man Pleads Guilty in Connection With Actor's Overdose

An update in the investigation of Michael K. Williams' death has been made.
More than a year after the actor was found dead from a drug overdose in his New York City apartment, Irvin Cartagena pleaded guilty on April 5 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.
Cartagena, who prosecutors allege had sold the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in Williams' death, faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years behind bars, per a press release from the department.
"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement. "This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community."
Prosecutors allege Cartagena continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin despite knowing that Williams had died as a result of the product.
Williams was found dead in his residence in the afternoon of Sept. 6 2021. Later that same month, the New York City of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that Williams died due to acute intoxication from the "combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine."
Williams' death came two weeks before he was set to attend the 2021 Emmys, where he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
Tobias Menzies, who took home the honor, dedicated his Emmy win to the late actor at the award show. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington paid tribute to Williams in a moving speech.
"Michael was—so crazy to say, was—a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon," Washington said. "Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you. I know you are here because you wouldn't miss it."
E! News has reached out to Cartagena's attorney for comment but hasn't heard back.