Save 50% On This Clinique Cleansing Bar, Simplify Your Routine, and Ditch the Single-Use Plastic

There are lots of shoppers who are very loyal to this cleansing bar. Here's what they had to say:

Clinique Mild Facial Soap Reviews

A shopper explained, "When using the proactive skin line to control my Acne, my face was sore with red blotches. While in a department store I bought the soap bar and noticed a huge difference in the texture of my face. Been using this soap for 40 years. Love this soap and can't live without it."

Another raved, "These soaps are nothing but amazing! I truly have oily combination skin but I decided to give these a try. I am truly happy that I did. Somehow it balances the oils in my face without my skin feeling dry. I truly love that it comes with a dish which was one of the main reason for my purchase. Truly makes it convenient for travel and just keeping it safe in clean in the environment."

A longtime fan declared, "I've been using these soaps for longer than I can remember! They're perfect."

A reviewer shared, "I had been using the liquid version of the mild soap for the past few years, and I was stunned at how silky, smooth, and clean my face felt after using the bar version. I now prefer it to the liquid version."

"These soaps are really gentle on my dry, sensitive skin. I wet and lather my hands and then apply to my face. These haven't been drying, but I do always use moisturizer after. I use these for travel to cut down on my chances of a liquid mess," a shopper wrote.

Someone said, "My face always gets so dry from hotel soap or my friends soaps. These little soaps clean well without drying out my skin! I love the little travel soap dish for keeping my soap clean and sanitary."

Looking for more great beauty deals? Get $109 worth of Peter Thomas Roth hydrating products for just $58.