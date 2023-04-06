Hello Kitty & Starface Team Up Once Again With a Limited-Edition Pimple Patch Launch

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Starface's award-winning hydrocolloid pimple protectors just got the kawaii spin everyone has been waiting for.

If you, like thousands of others, have been itching for Starface's Hello Kitty pimple patches to make a comeback, we've got some good news for you. Starface and Sanrio are back for a fourth collab, but only for a limited time!

According to Starface, Hydro-Stars are designed to really stick to the skin while reducing the appearance of inflammation and protect acne from bacteria. The Hello Kitty Hydro-Stars are just a sweeter solution to dealing with pesky zits— they'll absorb fluid, shrink spots and keep you from picking at your skin, while helping you look and feel confident in your skin. If you thought adorning your face with stickers was a thing of the past, the Hydro-Stars will definitely make you reconsider.

Want to look cute while treating your acne?