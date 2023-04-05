YouTuber Tanner Cook Shot While Making Prank Video in Virginia Mall

Watch : Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More

YouTuber Tanner Cook is on the mend after suffering a gunshot wound while filming.

The 21-year-old said he was shot inside Dulles Town Center mall in Virginia while recording a prank video for his YouTube channel Classified Goons. Cook, who was placed in the ICU following the shooting, suffered a bullet wound through his stomach and liver, according to WUSA9.

"I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well," Cook told the local news outlet from his hospital bed. "He didn't say anything to me."

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a shooting had occurred at the mall on April 2. Authorities did not identify the victim, though they did name the suspect as 31-year-old Alan W. Colie.

Per authorities, Colie was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in connection to the incident.