YouTuber Tanner Cook Shot While Making Prank Video in Virginia Mall

Tanner Cook, a YouTuber seen on the channel Classified Goons, said he was shot in the stomach while filming a prank video at a Virginia mall on April 2.

YouTuber Tanner Cook is on the mend after suffering a gunshot wound while filming.

The 21-year-old said he was shot inside Dulles Town Center mall in Virginia while recording a prank video for his YouTube channel Classified Goons. Cook, who was placed in the ICU following the shooting, suffered a bullet wound through his stomach and liver, according to WUSA9.

"I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well," Cook told the local news outlet from his hospital bed. "He didn't say anything to me."

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a shooting had occurred at the mall on April 2. Authorities did not identify the victim, though they did name the suspect as 31-year-old Alan W. Colie.

Per authorities, Colie was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in connection to the incident.

"The shooting resulted from an interaction between the victim and Colie in the food court," the press release read. " At this time, it does not appear that the suspect and the victim were known to each other."

ClassifiedGoons/YouTube

Since the shooting, Cook has undergone surgery for his injury, according to WUSA9. His dad, Jeramy Cook, told outlet that the content creator was just "trying to have fun with people" when the shooting took place.

"We need restoration, we need healing, and we need to come together," he added. "I believe that God saved our son's life, and he could have easily died but that's not the outcome. God has plans for my son."

E! News has reached out to Cook and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office for additional comment but hasn't heard back.

