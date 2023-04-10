How Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary Really Feels About Daisy and Colin's Romance

Gary King is addressing the love triangle that's rocking Below Deck Sailing Yacht season four.
As the Bravo series' dramatic trailer teased, the budding boatmance between Gary's former makeout partner Daisy Kelliher and his pal Colin McRae will definitely cause rough waters for the Parsifal III crew mates.
"To be honest, I just didn't see it coming at all and I think that's what shocked me the most," Gary exclusively told E! News. "Daisy and I have always had chemistry—I believe at least."
The reality star admitted that "seeing her hook up with someone else" caused "jealous Gary" to rear his head at first.
"I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't jealous," the First Mate continued, "but at the end of the day, she's not my girlfriend, Colon's not my boyfriend, so I'm going to be a supportive as possible for them. It's the least I could do as a friend."
After his initial negative reaction to Daisy and Colin's hookup, Gary revealed he has now accepted their romance.
"No doubt they both are very good friends of mine and I'll be supportive as much as possible," he stated. "I think they make a super cute couple, so we'll see what happens in the future."
However, Gary noted it's "not fair" he originally got jealous of the Chief Stew and Chief Engineer's boatmance given that he has one of his own with new Stew Mads Herrera this season.
"Madison and I had a little season fling," he admitted. "Boatmances, it's just something that happens on every yacht. It's something we can't hide from whether we want it or not. I think if you spend enough time with someone you're going to get a connection with them and develop feelings."
Below Deck Sailing Yacht returns Monday, April 10, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
