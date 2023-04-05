All the Shopbop Spring Looks Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As we refresh our wardrobes for the spring and summer, we sure do a lot of window shopping. That's why we love a good one-stop shop with everything from apparel to accessories, which is where Shopbop takes center stage.
Since every piece from Shopbop looks like it came straight out of a fashionista's Pinterest saves, we spent hours sifting through their new arrivals and top spring looks to narrow down our under $100 favorites. From the dreamiest floral tops and crochet handbags to flowy linen pants and more, this guide has some of the most fashion-forward clothing and accessories that every spring wardrobe is craving.
All of these picks are approved by our shopping-obsessed editors, so you know they're going to be good. Scroll below for some of our favorite Shopbop dresses, handbags, jewelry and more, all priced below $100.
Madewell Textural-Knit One-Shoulder Sweater Tank
All we ask for is more colors of this one-shoulder sweater tank. The elevated, chic Madewell top is the perfect spring and summer look that you can pair with jeans, trousers, skirts and more.
Free People Isabella Maxi Dress
This dreamy Free People maxi dress deserves to go on vacation. Just wait until you see the gorgeous back!
Something Navy Waist Tie Button Up Sweater
Add a trendy twist to a classic cardigan ensemble with this strappy button up sweater. It's the perfect piece to pair with jeans and ballet flats.
AIRE Whirlpool Sunglasses
These unisex AIRE shades are simply too cool to pass up. Perfectly oversized and retro, they'll quickly become your go-to accessory for the spring and summer.
Madewell Leather Pouch Clutch Woven
Keep your essentials stylishly organized in this Madewell woven leather clutch. The minimalistic look comes in a brilliant "Sweet Basil" shade that is oh-so-perfect for spring.
Lioness Ballerina Bustier
Strut your way into spring in this Lioness Ballerina Bustier top. The look comes together with its thick ribbon straps and sleek, neutral silhouette. Finish the look with a pair of jeans, ballet flats and a clutch.
Madewell Mini Transport Tote Straw
If your spring handbag collection needs a refresh, look no further than this mini straw tote bag. The versatile, canvas lined crossbody tote comes in a neutral sand or light blue shade.
ASTR the Label Rosita Top
We definitely approve of florals for spring when it comes to this smocked flower-adorned top. The ruffle elastic shoulder straps and sweetheart neckline tie the dreamy look all together.
Z Supply Watermelon Pajama Set
Get your beauty sleep in this adorable watermelon pajama set that you'll probably never want to take off. The soft, breathable short set is perfect for the spring and summer.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Denim Fashion Sneakers
An ultra-cool and trendy take on the quintessential Converse silhouette, these platform denim sneakers are a total must-have.
SHASHI Esme Earrings
Give your jewelry collection a chic and trendy upgrade with these SHASHI Esme Earrings. The double heart studs are simply stunning, whether you wear them on their own or stacked with other studs.
Tretorn X Draper James Rawlins 2.0 Sneakers
Get retro with your footwear this spring with these Tretorn X Draper James sneakers. The preppy, pink-adorned tennis shoes are the perfect pair for everyday wear.
Lioness La Quinta Pants
These olive-colored linen pants are just as cute and trendy as they are comfy. The pleated waist gives off a chic and elegant vibe, so you can dress the pants up or down easily.
Devon Windsor Latte Sarong
If you catch us wearing this sarong all summer long, yes, you did. We just want to live in the ankle-skimming, wraparound floral look, ideally with the matching bikini.
Free People Mika Solid Tank
Whether you're grabbing lunch with the girls or going for date night, this dreamy Free People top is a look that'll leave a fabulous impression. The pretty peplum design and deep V-neck tie the look together.
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
Feel like the main character wherever you are in this silky floral dress. You can pair the dress with sandals and a crossbody for a daytime look, and swap into heels and a clutch for something more elevated.
