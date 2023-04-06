See Kane Brown Make His Blazing Hot Acting Debut in Fire Country Sneak Peek

Watch : See Kane Brown Make His ACTING DEBUT in Fire Country Sneak Peek

Somebody call 911! Kane Brown is ready to make his acting debut.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the April 7 episode of CBS' Fire Country, the country music superstar hits the screen for the very first time as Robin, "an enigmatic modern-day train hopper," according to the network, "who helps injured patients."

During the fiery aftermath of a train colliding with a bus full of prom-goers, Robin emerges from the ashes ready to assist.

"The train hit its brakes out of nowhere," he says to firefighter Bode (Max Thieriot). When Bode asks Robin if there are any other passengers on the train, Robin tells him, "Just me and the cargo. There's a bunch of prom kids on the bus."

After Bode asks Robin, "I take it you weren't going to prom?," he shakes his head and introduces himself.

However, that's when the unit's commanding officer takes grim stock of the situation, reporting into his radio, "We got a lot of victims here. We got a lot of blood."