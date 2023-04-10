RuPaul's Drag Race Judges Explain Why Drag Is More Important Than Ever

Watch : RuPaul's Drag Race Stars on Working With Ariana Grande

After all, we're all born naked and the rest is drag.

As the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race reach the precipice of crowing their 15th winner, states across the country are attempting to criminalize drag performances and transgender individuals altogether. Luckily, RuPaul and his fellow judges are using their platform to speak out against hate.

"Now more than ever it's really important that we highlight drag and we give drag entertainers a platform and a voice," Carson Kressley exclusively told E! News at the season 15 finale on April 1. "The more people that watch the show, or see a local drag show, or get to know their local drag queen, or go to a drag queen story hour, [they] will realize there's nothing but joy and positivity associated with drag."

He added, "This manufactured fear is really a bunch of nonsense."

On the other hand, Michelle Visage pointed out that drag is supposed to be disruptive.