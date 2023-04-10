RuPaul's Drag Race Judges Explain Why Drag Is More Important Than Ever

After all, we're all born naked and the rest is drag.
As the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race reach the precipice of crowing their 15th winner, states across the country are attempting to criminalize drag performances and transgender individuals altogether. Luckily, RuPaul and his fellow judges are using their platform to speak out against hate.
"Now more than ever it's really important that we highlight drag and we give drag entertainers a platform and a voice," Carson Kressley exclusively told E! News at the season 15 finale on April 1. "The more people that watch the show, or see a local drag show, or get to know their local drag queen, or go to a drag queen story hour, [they] will realize there's nothing but joy and positivity associated with drag."
He added, "This manufactured fear is really a bunch of nonsense."
On the other hand, Michelle Visage pointed out that drag is supposed to be disruptive.
"Drag has always been controversial, that's the purpose of drag," she explained. "That's the 'FU' to society that drag is meant to be. Drag doesn't ever take itself too seriously, it's them that are taking it too seriously. Drag is an artform, you wouldn't tell a painter or a sculptor to stop painting or sculpting. How can you tell a drag queen to stop performing their art?"
Four of the artists in question include season 15 finalists Sasha Colby, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Luxx Noir London and Anetra.
And as former guest judge-turned-panelist Ts Madison pointed out, the reality show is a pillar for queer people everywhere.
"Drag Race is so important to our community," she noted. "It cannot go anywhere, it must not go anywhere. People have found themselves through Drag Race."
Herself included.
"There's so many girls who have came through and I've seen so many girls blossom," Madison shared. "If this was something that had been available for me when I was younger, I would have definitely been in the competition."
And while the current social climate may be worrisome for queer folks, Ross Mathews isn't afraid to stand his ground.
"Everybody knows somebody LGBTQIA+," he noted. "It's because we're friends with them, we're not quiet anymore. They know us, they know our hearts, they see us on shows like Drag Race, We're Here. So many shows have representation now, that's why I say you can't put the genie back in the bottle."
Ross continued, "They're gonna try to use this as a wedge issue and it's not gonna work."
See who comes out on top in the RuPaul's Drag Race grand finale, airing April 14 on MTV.