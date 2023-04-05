Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Suspended From Twitter After Gwyneth Paltrow Prank

Matthew Koma's Twitter fingers just landed him in hot water with the app.
The music producer has been barred from using his account on the social media platform after impersonating Gwyneth Paltrow. Posting a screenshot of the app notifying him that his @MatthewKoma profile is "permanently suspended," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories April 4, "Goodbye Twitter. The troll was worth it."
Matthew also posted a cartoon reading: "Gwyneth Fourever [sic] Sweet."
The musician continued, "Closure's hard. But it's a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform."
Matthew concluded his message giving a shoutout to the Goop founder: "Big thanks @gwynethpaltrow for the inspiration."
One screenshot from his Twitter page showed he used Gwyneth's name and photo on his profile and started tweeting up a storm as if he were the Shallow Hal actress.
In response to a user who captioned a tweet of Gwyneth talking to Terry Sanderson after she won the ski crash trial with the words "I'll take my dollar now," Matthew wrote underneath, "Same man," per a screenshot posted by Page Six.
But Matthew is no stranger to the trolling game. In fact, his wife Hilary Duff—who he wed in 2019—has been on the receiving end of his pranks many times.
Most notably, Matthew once replaced family photos around the house with pictures of the Jonas Brothers, according to Hilary. "He's a really great prankster and, honestly, some of the posts on Instagram, if you don't follow him on Instagram, it's quite a laugh," the How I Met Your Father star shared on the Kelly Clarkson Show in January. "Sometimes his stuff is so weird it goes over my head. I'm, like, ‘I didn't get that one,' and then the other ones I'm, like, ‘I'm dead. You're so funny.'"
Only time will tell if their two daughters, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, will follow in their dad's funny footsteps.