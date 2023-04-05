Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Suspended From Twitter After Gwyneth Paltrow Prank

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Matthew Koma's Twitter fingers just landed him in hot water with the app.

The music producer has been barred from using his account on the social media platform after impersonating Gwyneth Paltrow. Posting a screenshot of the app notifying him that his @MatthewKoma profile is "permanently suspended," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories April 4, "Goodbye Twitter. The troll was worth it."

Matthew also posted a cartoon reading: "Gwyneth Fourever [sic] Sweet."

The musician continued, "Closure's hard. But it's a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform."

Matthew concluded his message giving a shoutout to the Goop founder: "Big thanks @gwynethpaltrow for the inspiration."

One screenshot from his Twitter page showed he used Gwyneth's name and photo on his profile and started tweeting up a storm as if he were the Shallow Hal actress.