Ziwe Canceled After 2 Iconic Seasons at Showtime

Ziwe's eponymous, satirical talk show will not return for a third season after being canceled by Showtime. Read on for more details.

By JD Knapp Apr 06, 2023 12:07 AMTags
TVShowtimeCelebrities
Watch: Ziwe Reveals Dream Guests Include Kim Kardashian

What's the opposite of iconic?

Despite being the only show on television, Showtime has decided to cancel Ziwe after two seasons of light banter with celebrity guests and the occasional song or sketch, E! News can confirm.

Ziwe Fumudoh hosted, created, wrote, performed in and produced the variety talk show, which debuted in May 2021. The cancelation news comes a little over three months after the now-series finale aired Christmas Day 2022.

Past guests included icons like Drew Barrymore, Amber Riley, Nicole Byer, Emily Ratajkowski, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glazer, Mia Khalifa, Michael Che, Wayne Brady, Adam Pally, Phoebe Bridgers, Katya and Bob the Drag Queen, as well as Chet Hanks.

In other news, Showtime has ordered the family comedy Seasoned, which is based on Mandy Patinkin's life with wife Kathryn Grody and produced by their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

Ziwe previously explained the inspiration for her late-night show was in part from seeing Oprah Winfrey's instantly viral sit-down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"That interview influenced the first season of my show so much," she told E! News in May 2022. "Honestly, like the structure was really inspired by that. I thought it was really, really brilliant and one of the best interviews of the 21st century."

Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

And while it's no longer an option, the fashion icon also revealed her dream guests were Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres and Doja Cat, to name a few off the endless list.

The first two seasons of Ziwe are currently available to enjoy in all their glory on Showtime.

Plus, see which other shows have been renewed or canceled so far in 2023, below...

Trending Stories

1

The Truth About Those Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating Rumors

2

Matthew Koma Suspended From Twitter After Trolling Gwyneth Paltrow

3

Lea Michele's 2-Year-Old Son Back in Hospital Amid Health Struggle

Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME
Canceled: Ziwe (Showtime)

After two seasons, Showtime has canceled the variety talk show.

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, has been renewed for a 14th season on CBS.

Dan Power/Netflix
Renewed: The Night Agent (Netflix)

Just six days after the release of season one, Netflix's breakout hit The Night Agent was renewed for a second season.

Steve Wilkie/FOX
Renewed: Accused (Fox)

Freshman drama Accused has been renewed for a second season on Fox.

Philippe Bosse/FOX
Renewed: Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox)

Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit has been renewed for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Bel-Air (Peacock)

Peacock's dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning for season three.

Lucasfilm
Canceled: Willow (Disney+)

Willow, the sequel series to the 1988 movie of the same name, has been canceled after one season on Disney+.

Peacock
Renewed: Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Peacock has renewed the long-running soap for two more seasons through season 60.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Prime Video's A League of Their Own has been renewed for a four-episode second season, which will also be its last.

CBS
Canceled: Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, which will debut in 2024, will be its last.

USA Network
Renewed: Barmageddon (USA Network)

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's booze-fueled celebrity game show, hosted by Nikki Bella, is returning for season two.

Warner Bros.
Renewed: The Tourist (HBO Max)

The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, has been renewed for a second season. 

ABC/Pamela Littky
Ending: The Goldbergs (ABC)

After losing main cast members George Segal and Jeff Garlin, the sitcom is officially coming to an end on May 3 after a decade of 1980s nostalgia.

Adrian S. Burrows/HBO Max
Canceled: South Side (Comedy Central)

Things have gone south for Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young's hilarious sitcom, as Comedy Central has canceled South Side after three seasons.

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Survivor (CBS)

Ahead of the season 44 premiere, CBS further renewed Survivor for seasons 45 and 46.

CBS Entertainment
Renewed: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Despite season 35 not even having a premiere date just yet, CBS is officially signing up for another lap of The Amazing Race next year.

CBS
Renewed: Tough as Nails (CBS)

Phil Keoghan's other show isn't punching out anytime soon. Tough as Nails has been renewed for a fifth season just in time for the season four finale.

Guy Levy/CBS
Renewed: Lingo (CBS)

RuPaul will return for even more linguistic gymnastics in Lingo season two.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Renewed: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The second coming of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has lived to see another day as CBS has ordered a third season. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

Even without Mark Harmon, NCIS remains a flagship series for CBS. It will officially be returning for season 21. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

Just like its predecessor NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i will also be returning next season for its third outing. 

Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The cast of Outer Banks revealed the show was renewed for season four at their Poguelandia event ahead of the season three premiere at Netflix.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Renewed: Poker Face (Peacock)

Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne as the truth-seeking Charlie Cale, has been renewed for season two.

Julian Panetta/Netflix
Renewed: The Mole (Netflix)

Netflix's reboot of reality game show The Mole, hosted by Alex Wagner, has been renewed for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Paris in Love (Peacock)

Season two will follow Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcoming their baby boy.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Renewed: That '90s Show (Netflix)

We're all alright, because That '90s Show will have a second season on Netflix.

James Minchin III/Paramount+
Renewed: 1923 (Paramount+)

1923 has lassoed up another season at Paramount+.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Renewed: Mayfair Witches (AMC+)

Mayfair Witches has cast a spell on viewers enough to get a second season.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Renewed: Night Court (NBC)

Court will remain in session!

Michael Courtney/CBS
Renewed: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

So Help Me Todd will have a second season at CBS.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide
Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

The Truth About Those Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating Rumors

2

Matthew Koma Suspended From Twitter After Trolling Gwyneth Paltrow

3

Lea Michele's 2-Year-Old Son Back in Hospital Amid Health Struggle

4

Cash App Founder Bob Lee Dead at 43 After Stabbing Attack

5

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Engaged