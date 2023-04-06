Ziwe Canceled After 2 Iconic Seasons at Showtime

What's the opposite of iconic?
Despite being the only show on television, Showtime has decided to cancel Ziwe after two seasons of light banter with celebrity guests and the occasional song or sketch, E! News can confirm.
Ziwe Fumudoh hosted, created, wrote, performed in and produced the variety talk show, which debuted in May 2021. The cancelation news comes a little over three months after the now-series finale aired Christmas Day 2022.
Past guests included icons like Drew Barrymore, Amber Riley, Nicole Byer, Emily Ratajkowski, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glazer, Mia Khalifa, Michael Che, Wayne Brady, Adam Pally, Phoebe Bridgers, Katya and Bob the Drag Queen, as well as Chet Hanks.
In other news, Showtime has ordered the family comedy Seasoned, which is based on Mandy Patinkin's life with wife Kathryn Grody and produced by their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Ziwe previously explained the inspiration for her late-night show was in part from seeing Oprah Winfrey's instantly viral sit-down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
"That interview influenced the first season of my show so much," she told E! News in May 2022. "Honestly, like the structure was really inspired by that. I thought it was really, really brilliant and one of the best interviews of the 21st century."
And while it's no longer an option, the fashion icon also revealed her dream guests were Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres and Doja Cat, to name a few off the endless list.
The first two seasons of Ziwe are currently available to enjoy in all their glory on Showtime.
Plus, see which other shows have been renewed or canceled so far in 2023, below...