Ziwe Canceled After 2 Iconic Seasons at Showtime

Watch : Ziwe Reveals Dream Guests Include Kim Kardashian

What's the opposite of iconic?

Despite being the only show on television, Showtime has decided to cancel Ziwe after two seasons of light banter with celebrity guests and the occasional song or sketch, E! News can confirm.

Ziwe Fumudoh hosted, created, wrote, performed in and produced the variety talk show, which debuted in May 2021. The cancelation news comes a little over three months after the now-series finale aired Christmas Day 2022.

Past guests included icons like Drew Barrymore, Amber Riley, Nicole Byer, Emily Ratajkowski, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glazer, Mia Khalifa, Michael Che, Wayne Brady, Adam Pally, Phoebe Bridgers, Katya and Bob the Drag Queen, as well as Chet Hanks.

In other news, Showtime has ordered the family comedy Seasoned, which is based on Mandy Patinkin's life with wife Kathryn Grody and produced by their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin.