Proof You’ll Really Like Tariq the Corn Kid’s Adorable Red Carpet Moment

Tariq the Corn Kid is having the most corntastic time.
The 7-year-old, who became a viral sensation last August for his love of corn, recently took his adoration for the veggie to the next level—the red carpet. And it wasn't just any red carpet, Tariq attended the April 4 premiere of Broadway's Shucked, a new corny musical.
In videos from the event, Tariq is seen rapidly shucking a corn clean in 21 seconds, to which he reacted in awe. The social media star, who sported a sleek gray suit for the occasion, also posed for photos alongside cut-outs of corn as tall as him.
He also worked the premiere as a corn-espondent, interviewing celebrities like Carly Pearce and Kristin Chenoweth as well as Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini, who appeared at the Broadway show together just a few days after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 CMT Awards.
"Tonight was absolutely CORNNNTASTICCC," Tariq wrote in an April 4 TikTok post about the event. "Thank you so much to the cast of @shuckedmusical for inviting me."
While the Shucked premiere might be Tariq's first corn-themed event, it wasn't his first red carpet rodeo. Back in March, Tariq made an appearance at the 2023 Kid's Choice Awards, where he dazzled in a beige suit. Days before the awards show, he also accepted a blimp trophy for favorite viral moment, as seen in a TikTok posted to his account March 2.
"Awesome! I want to say thanks to corn and my family: my mom, dad and grandma," Tariq said in his acceptance speech. "I want to say thanks to you for supporting me."
And there's also plenty more of celebrations to come later this year. After all, Tariq was named South Dakota's "corn-bassador" last September by state governor Kristi Noem, who also declared Sept. 3 "Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day" in his honor.
Looks like Tariq is well on his way to making more cornawesome memories.