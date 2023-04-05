Lea Michele's 2-Year-Old Son Ever Is Back in Hospital Amid Ongoing Health Struggle

Lea Michele is hoping for some good news very soon.
Just when she thought her 2-year-old son Ever Leo was in the clear after facing a health issue, the former Glee star revealed her only child is back in the hospital.
"Today was a hard day," she wrote on Instagram Stories April 5. "As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes, you just want to break down and cry (hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom)."
While sharing a photo of her and husband Zandy Reich's son wrapped in a baby blue blanket, Lea reminded her followers to focus on life's greatest treasures.
"These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for," she wrote. "It's been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."
The latest developments come just one day after Lea stepped out for Variety's 2023 Power of Women event in New York City. Before celebrating honorees including Judy Blume and Kelly Ripa, the actress shared an update on how her family was doing after Ever's first hospitalization. (For the complete interview, watch E! News April 5 at 11 p.m.)
"My husband and I, my whole family, we're just so grateful," Lea exclusively told E! News. "We've had so much incredible support from everyone, from our friends, people we don't know, my Funny Girl family. We're not out of the woods completely and this is going to be a little bit of a process."
Fortunately, she has a whole tribe supporting her, including moms in the acting business.
"Before I started this show and during the show, I reached out to so many women that I know that are Broadway veterans and women that I look up to who are moms, and I just use this network that I have to get advice," she said, before naming actresses like Sutton Foster. "I said to them, 'How do I do this? How do I do this show and be a mom at the same time?' I honestly couldn't do it without them. Their support and advice has been so helpful."
And while Lea has had to miss some Funny Girl performances because of her son's health scares, the 36-year-old continues to look for the positives.
"I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York," Lea said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in March. "But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience."