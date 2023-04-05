Lea Michele's 2-Year-Old Son Ever Is Back in Hospital Amid Ongoing Health Struggle

Watch : Lea Michele Says Son Ever is "Not Out of The Woods Completely"

Lea Michele is hoping for some good news very soon.

Just when she thought her 2-year-old son Ever Leo was in the clear after facing a health issue, the former Glee star revealed her only child is back in the hospital.

"Today was a hard day," she wrote on Instagram Stories April 5. "As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes, you just want to break down and cry (hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom)."

While sharing a photo of her and husband Zandy Reich's son wrapped in a baby blue blanket, Lea reminded her followers to focus on life's greatest treasures.

"These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for," she wrote. "It's been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."