Cara Delevingne's New Bob Haircut Is Guaranteed to Influence Your Spring Look

Watch : Cara Delevingne GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Oscars

Cara Delevingne just entered her bob era.

The supermodel recently kissed her chest-length tresses goodbye and opted for a dramatic hair transformation of shoulder-grazing strands. Cara's fresh chop comes courtesy of the Nine One Zero in Los Angeles, where she not only debuted her spring-ready lob but dyed her hair a light blonde.

"Look who else is going short for summer," hairstylist Riawna Capri, the mastermind behind the cut, wrote in an April 3 Instagram. "This Beauty @CaraDelevingne!!! Who's next!?!"

Additionally, hairstylist Nikki Lee highlighted the Only Murders in the Building star's 'do, while Ryan Richman styled the lob into effortless waves.

Cara's beauty switch-up comes less than a month after she wowed at the 2023 Oscars on March 12 with a sleek bun, soft-glam makeup and a red-hot one-shoulder gown by Elie Saab. She accessorized the eye-catching look with Stuart Weitzman heels and Bulgari jewelry.

It marked her first-ever Oscars appearance and she didn't disappoint on the red carpet.