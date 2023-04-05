Here's the Truth About Those Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating Rumors

Watch : Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth To Divorce

The ruling on the field stands: Hollywood does not have a new couple on its hands.

Just last month, a report surfaced claiming Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon were dating after experiencing public divorces.

But on April 5, Reese's rep told E! News that the rumors are completely false. A spokesperson for Tom also also denied the claims to People, with a source telling the outlet that the Oscar winner and the NFL quarterback have not even met.

While this game of love is officially over before it even started, both parties are experiencing a new chapter of their lives as single parents.

Reese and Jim Toth announced their breakup March 24 after 11 years of marriage. In their statement, the pair said they are moving forward with "deep love, kindness and mutual respect" as they co-parent their son Tennessee Toth, 10.

The Legally Blonde actress, who also has daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, has been spotted in Nashville since the divorce news broke.