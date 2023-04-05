Here's the Truth About Those Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating Rumors

The ruling on the field stands: Hollywood does not have a new couple on its hands.
Just last month, a report surfaced claiming Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon were dating after experiencing public divorces.
But on April 5, Reese's rep told E! News that the rumors are completely false. A spokesperson for Tom also also denied the claims to People, with a source telling the outlet that the Oscar winner and the NFL quarterback have not even met.
While this game of love is officially over before it even started, both parties are experiencing a new chapter of their lives as single parents.
Reese and Jim Toth announced their breakup March 24 after 11 years of marriage. In their statement, the pair said they are moving forward with "deep love, kindness and mutual respect" as they co-parent their son Tennessee Toth, 10.
The Legally Blonde actress, who also has daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, has been spotted in Nashville since the divorce news broke.
As for Tom, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom, who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele, wrote in his Instagram Story message. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
In just the past couple of weeks, Tom has been able to spend plenty of quality time with all of his kids including son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Last month, Tom invited his kids on a tropical vacation where NFL players Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski joined in on the beachside fun. And just last weekend, the BRADY designer took Benjamin and Vivian to a Miami art gallery for a family friendly outing.
"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," Tom said on a November episode his SiriusXM Let's Go! podcast. "I just wanna be the best dad I could be."