Tired of Pulling Up Your Leggings? Reviewers Say These 14 Pairs Are Squat-Proof

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You only have so much time in your schedule to work out. No one wants to spend their whole gym session pulling up leggings that won't stay in place. You deserve leggings that are truly squat-proof so you can focus on your form instead of hoping your pants don't fall down at the gym. Get leggings that will support you through HIIT workouts, yoga sessions, running, and all other activities.
It's so annoying when you are excited to wear a new pair of leggings, take the tag off, and you have to spend your whole workout holding them up. Instead of spending your hard-earned money to test out leggings you'll loathe wearing, just listen to your fellow shoppers. If you want squat-proof leggings, here are the most reliable picks, according to reviewers.
Squat-Proof, Tug-Free Leggings
Satina High Waisted Leggings
If you're looking for high-quality, top-rated leggings, this pair has 63,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're available in standard and plus sizes with options for full-length, capri-length, and pockets. Choose from 25 colors.
A shopper said, "These leggings have great stretch, stay in place and are amazingly soft. I'm a large grandma that likes to be comfortable and I bought 2 more colors!"
Another raved, "Most comfortable, soft, & flattering leggings I've ever had. The pockets are the perfect size and in the ideal spot, the high waist has a wide band that is just the right size and comes up exactly where it should to be both comfortable and flattering. They stay up where they should, even over large hips, so you're not having to constantly pull them up all the time."
Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Full Length Leggings
If you're looking for leggings you can count on, these come in sizes ranging from 1X to 5X. Choose from black or charcoal grey. These leggings have 14,500+ 5-star reviews.
A shopper said, "I tried them on as soon as I got them, and was pleased to see that they fit better than I expected. They passed the squat test and sitting test, with no slipping or rolling of fabric."
Felina Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Leggings- Set of 2
Why buy one pair of leggings when you can get two? These come in 24 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Amazon shoppers left 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "I wear leggings everyday, and these just became my new favorite! They really do pass the squat test, so soft and lightweight."
Another reviewed, "These come to my ankles and stay in place when I sit or squat. These are the softest leggings I have ever had. I am ordering more in different colors."
Campsnail 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings
Go all out and get four pairs of leggings with one purchase. These super popular leggings come in 11 color combinations and have 18,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Love, love these! Very well made, great control and coverage of tummy area and stays in place when working out. YAY! Doesn't roll and is not sheer. Absolutely love these. Definitely great buy."
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Leggings
These are great leggings for the mom-to-be. They're incredibly comfortable and super stretchy. These come in cropped length and full-length styles with sizes from XS to 3X. They have 5-star 16,400+ Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "I'm on my second baby and these are by far the BEST maternity leggings! They're a reasonable price and don't like down while I walk. So I'm not blessed with a booty, but let me tell you these stay put! I don't have to spend my day pulling up my pants nonstop! BUY THEM."
adidas Techfit 7/8 Leggings
These adidas leggings are a classic choice that will be on-trend forever. There are four colors to choose from.
A shopper raved, "These are my favorite tights! They don't slide down at all! I ran 10 miles and the tights stayed up, no slouch in crotch!" Another reviewed, "The waistband stays up and doesn't roll down. It's true to size. It has a nice snug holding you in nicely."
adidas Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights
It doesn't get any more iconic than these adidas stripes. These squat-ready leggings come in two colors.
A shopper said, "Comfy, stay put during workouts. Love the original 3-stripes on the sides!"
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 21
Get ultra-fast-drying leggings in every single color. They are supportive, comfy, and cooling. What more could you want?
Someone gushed, "This is my third pair of these. They're great to workout in. They stay in place better than any other pair I've owned. I like the high waist, I feel all tucked in. The crop is great for me, I'm short and they fit just right at the calf."
Another shopper raved, "My favorite workout pants ever ! I struggle with finding workout pants that actually stay up and these do!"
lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25
A shopper gushed, "I wear these for hiit and strength training classes and love them! The waistband stays in place. I'm not hiking up the pants at all." Another said, "Wonderful smooth pants that stay up as you move in yoga."
You'll love these because they provide weightless support and comfort no matter what you're doing. Choose from 24 colors and prints.
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Get leggings that are odor-resistant and moisture-wicking. And, of course they're workout-proof, with one shopper sharing, "These leggings are great, I wore them to a HIIT class and they stayed put, I didn't need to pull them up at the waist, they are comfortable and the material is great."
Another Alo customer said, "I got so many compliments and felt an added confidence in my work out. I jogged, rowed, lifted weights, and did squats among other workouts without any issues like tugging or pulling up my leggings." These come in so many colors.
GLOWMODE FeatherFit Crossover 24
High-quality leggings don't have to be expensive. Get a pair of GLOWMODE leggings in every single color.
A shopper said, "Sooooooo buttery soft. Amazing quality. Squat proof."
Another raved, "Absolutely love these. Ordering more, not see through and didn't slip at all during my workout. Amazing!"
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
The Aerie Crossover Leggings are legendary. This style is always going viral for its supreme fit and comfort.
An Aerie customer gushed, "I can't express to you the importance of training gear. These are literally my favorite. I have about 10 pair now! I train 6 days a week in the sport of track and field going for my second Olympic Games. These get the job done AND they are squat proof. Amazing quality and they accentuate your waist for a hint of cuteness while killing workouts. I highly recommend! They are super stretchy so I would go a size down!"
A shopper urged, "RUN, DON'T WALK, TO THESE LEGGINGS. These are the most flattering leggings I've ever put on my body. So far they appear to be squat proof."
Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8-Length Leggings for Women
You can get the Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8-Length Leggings in regular, plus, and petite sizes. There are many colors to choose from.
A shopper called these "the best," explaining, "So Comfy and the stay up well!"
Another said, "These are great! Soft, lightweight, light compression. The fit is perfect and they don't slip down."
Reebok
You can get these odor-eliminating leggings in five colors.
A Reebok shopper said, "Will definitely purchase again. These pants are so comfortable and stay in place no matter what type of workout you're doing."
If you are looking for more fitness must-haves, you will love these picks from Katie Austin.
—Originally published April 6, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. PT