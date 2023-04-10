Exclusive

Your First Look at Bravo's New Drama-Filled Series Dancing Queens

Meet the six amateur competitive ballroom dancers who will do anything—including spending six figures—to win first place on Bravo's newest drama-filled reality series Dancing Queens.

Bravo is headed to the ballroom.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the new series Dancing Queens starring six amateur ballroom dancers who will stop at nothing to pursue their passion of competing in Pro-Am World of Dance competitions across the country.

"Everyone has a hobby," one cast member teases in a voice-over while another adds, "but ours costs six figures a year."

From paying top dollar for the best dance teachers to going all out on bedazzled costumes, hair and makeup, these ladies are committed to being—and looking—the best on the dance floor.

"If it takes sounding like a porn star to win," competitor Sabrina Strasser states in the preview, "I'm all for it."

Meanwhile, Leonie Biggs admits spending thousands on a sexy performance getup is "better than buying a wedding dress."

She adds, "I like to be the best at things. My dad would say, 'Don't talk to me unless you're first.'"

And their shared passion for being No. 1 in the spotlight takes priority over their personal lives and families.

"From stay-at-home moms to business owners and a finance exec, these women put their lives aside when it comes to dance," reads Bravo's April 10 announcement. "In the ballroom, they maintain their composure, but behind the scenes, the women are willing to sabotage their frenemies in the name of competition, even going as far as poaching pro-partners for a chance to win. These dancers share an obsession with winning, no matter the cost."

But amid their fierce routines and high-stakes competition, there's also a pressure to look a certain way on the dance floor, Donie Burch reveals.

"There is a very traditional Latin look, and I think that affects how I place," she admits in the first look, adding, "I'm just never going to look like that."

Check out the drama-filled trailer above, and keep scrolling to learn more about the Dancing Queens cast below.

Dancing Queens premieres Tuesday, May 9, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Elisabeth Caren/NBCUniversal/Bravo
Pooja Mehta (Scottsdale, AZ) 

A self-described rebel from a family of doctors, Pooja is a makeup artist with a successful beauty business. She and her husband are raising their two children with a mix of Jewish and Hindu traditions. Dancing is a family affair—Pooja and her mother and sister all dance with Collette's ex-pro partner, Kristijan Burazer. Previously a champion in the rhythm category, she recently switched to Latin to compete alongside her family and prove that she can succeed in their category too.

Elisabeth Caren/NBCUniversal/Bravo
Colette Marotto (Scottsdale, AZ) 

As a business owner and single mother to a son with special needs, Colette has a lot of stress in her life and dancing allows her to focus on herself and forget her responsibilities. Recently, her pro dance partner left her to compete with Pooja, forcing her to find a new pro, Oleksiy "Alex" Pigotskyy, and start from scratch. Her ballroom breakup created tension between the women and lit a fire within Colette to be even more successful to prove to her former pro that she can win without him.

Elisabeth Caren/NBCUniversal/Bravo
Donie Burch (New York City, NY) 

Donie has been dancing her entire life and studied dance performance in college. This top performer and her partner, Iliah Vinikovskiy, are determined to show the judges that she's one of the best dancers in the country. While she may not have a "typical" dancer's physique, Donie fears the judges are rating her appearance more than her ability. Currently single, Donnie's obsession with dance leaves her little room for finding a partner off the floor.

Elisabeth Caren/NBCUniversal/Bravo
Gaëlle Benchetrit (New York City, NY) 

Gaëlle was making a name for herself in the ballroom circuit before her recent pregnancy forced her into a hiatus. Now back on the dance floor, she's eager to prove that she's better than ever. Sparing no expense, her partner, Nino Langella, is one of the top professional dancers in the world and the envy of the other women.

Elisabeth Caren/NBCUniversal/Bravo
Leonie Biggs (Haworth, NJ) 

Leonie is a perfectionist who doesn't like to take on anything unless she can be the best at it. With a full plate, she balances life as a wife and mother with her high-powered career in finance. This dance season, Leonie has a new pro partner, Koysta Samarskyi, which adds stress, doubt and additional hours of practicing before she feels ready to compete. Fiercely competitive in nature, she feels the pressure to be a championship ballroom dancer and beat out the other ladies to earn the coveted first place.

Elisabeth Caren/NBCUniversal/Bravo
Sabrina Strasser (Toronto, Canada) 

Stay-at-home mom, Sabrina finds herself at odds between her dancing and family life. In a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with her pro dancer, Stanislav Kochergin, the two are back together and Sabrina is ready to claim the top prize. Her drive to win demands her time and energy—sometimes at the expense of her children and husband, who fears that Sabrina's hobby takes attention away from their life at home.

