Your First Look at Bravo's New Drama-Filled Series Dancing Queens

Bravo is headed to the ballroom.
E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the new series Dancing Queens starring six amateur ballroom dancers who will stop at nothing to pursue their passion of competing in Pro-Am World of Dance competitions across the country.
"Everyone has a hobby," one cast member teases in a voice-over while another adds, "but ours costs six figures a year."
From paying top dollar for the best dance teachers to going all out on bedazzled costumes, hair and makeup, these ladies are committed to being—and looking—the best on the dance floor.
"If it takes sounding like a porn star to win," competitor Sabrina Strasser states in the preview, "I'm all for it."
Meanwhile, Leonie Biggs admits spending thousands on a sexy performance getup is "better than buying a wedding dress."
She adds, "I like to be the best at things. My dad would say, 'Don't talk to me unless you're first.'"
And their shared passion for being No. 1 in the spotlight takes priority over their personal lives and families.
"From stay-at-home moms to business owners and a finance exec, these women put their lives aside when it comes to dance," reads Bravo's April 10 announcement. "In the ballroom, they maintain their composure, but behind the scenes, the women are willing to sabotage their frenemies in the name of competition, even going as far as poaching pro-partners for a chance to win. These dancers share an obsession with winning, no matter the cost."
But amid their fierce routines and high-stakes competition, there's also a pressure to look a certain way on the dance floor, Donie Burch reveals.
"There is a very traditional Latin look, and I think that affects how I place," she admits in the first look, adding, "I'm just never going to look like that."
Check out the drama-filled trailer above, and keep scrolling to learn more about the Dancing Queens cast below.
Dancing Queens premieres Tuesday, May 9, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)