Robert Downey Jr. Shares Marvelously Rare Glimpse of His 3 Kids During Birthday Celebration

We love Robert Downey Jr's birthday post 3000.

The Iron Man star took a little trip down memory lane on his 58th birthday April 4, sharing a video montage of some of his favorite moments from the last year. That is, after sharing a peek at his birthday celebration.

The video opens with Robert's eldest son Indio, 29—whom he shares with ex Deborah Falconer—bringing him out a cake as the Judge actor's wife and their kids— Exton, 11 and Avri, 8—sing "Happy Birthday." However, as Robert dances along to his birthday song, the clip cuts to the year in review.

As he captioned the Instagram video, "57, you've been too kind. With deep gratitude, I shall rewind."

And among the highlights from his year are some sweet family memories, including seeing his younger son play baseball. In the clip, Robert is holding up a sign behind the fence as he watches his son play on the field, before the video cut to Exton at bat.