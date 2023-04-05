TikToker Harrison Gilks Dead at 18 After Rare Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Family and friends are mourning the loss of TikToker Harrison Gilks.

The Canada native died March 30 at the age of 18.

"Harrison was an inspiration to many," his family wrote in his obituary. "His smile could light up a room, his laugh could cheer anyone up. He was our sunshine on a cloudy day. He always found good in every situation and touched the lives of many with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos, where he chronicled and shared his journey with cancer with the world."

Amid his cancer battle, Gilks created videos checking off activities from his bucket list—which quickly gained him a social media following.

As Gilks' family noted, "He vowed to get as many 'bucket list' adventures as he could with the time he had left."

His brother, David, also reflected on Gilks' final moments with his loved ones.

"He was not in pain when he passed away and he was with his family," David shared in a March 30 TikTok. "I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everybody around the world for their support and encouragement. It really did mean a lot to him."