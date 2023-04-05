Savannah Chrisley Shares New Details About Her Teenage Suicide Attempt

Watch : How Savannah Chrisley is Avoiding Negativity Amid Todd & Julie's Prison Stay

Content warning: This story discusses suicide

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her recent mental health struggles.

Nearly five months after first discussing her suicide attempt as a teenager, the Chrisley Knows Best star addressed the hurdles she still faces in her daily life.

"I had tried committing suicide," the 25-year-old told guest Dr. Daniel Amen on the April 4 episode of Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley. "I've never really spoken about it before. But I took a bottle of pills, and obviously [it] didn't work because I'm sitting here today—thank God—but ever since then I feel like with my brain, my memory, it's the most frustrating thing in the world, 'cause it feels so foggy."

Dr. Amen suggested Savannah undergo a brain scan in hopes it could offer clues about her brain's health today.

The Growing Up Chrisley star's candid reflection on this difficult time comes after she first opened up about her mental health struggles on her podcast in November. While the reality star said she suffered from depression as a teenager, things took a turn when she tried to end her life.