Savannah Chrisley Shares New Details About Her Teenage Suicide Attempt

Content warning: This story discusses suicide
Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her recent mental health struggles.
Nearly five months after first discussing her suicide attempt as a teenager, the Chrisley Knows Best star addressed the hurdles she still faces in her daily life.
"I had tried committing suicide," the 25-year-old told guest Dr. Daniel Amen on the April 4 episode of Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley. "I've never really spoken about it before. But I took a bottle of pills, and obviously [it] didn't work because I'm sitting here today—thank God—but ever since then I feel like with my brain, my memory, it's the most frustrating thing in the world, 'cause it feels so foggy."
Dr. Amen suggested Savannah undergo a brain scan in hopes it could offer clues about her brain's health today.
The Growing Up Chrisley star's candid reflection on this difficult time comes after she first opened up about her mental health struggles on her podcast in November. While the reality star said she suffered from depression as a teenager, things took a turn when she tried to end her life.
"I remember that next morning waking up and there being a devotional that my dad had gotten in his email from Joel Osteen, and that's why I speak so highly of Joel, because he kinda saved me," Savannah said of the morning after her suicide attempt. "And the devotional was Romans 8:28, and it stated that through whatever hardships and adversities you go through, God's gonna turn around and use it to your advantage."
The verse completed shifted Savannah's mindset.
"In a snap of a finger, I went from this anger towards God to in my heart saying, 'All right, God, you know what, why not me?'" Savannah continued. "Like, what makes me any better to have to go through these things than anyone else?"
Fans first met Savannah and her family in 2014 when Chrisley Knows Best premiered on USA. While the reality show often showcased the family's close bond and over-the-top lifestyle, many viewers didn't realize Savannah was suffering.
"I did a pretty good job at hiding everything," she said on her podcast in November. "My struggles of when I went off to college and depression and all these things, it never came out because I was great at hiding. I was great at hiding my emotions."
Now, she is hoping to turn her pain into purpose.
"My mental health is more important than all these other projects that I have going on and I need an outlet to voice how I'm feeling," Savannah told Entertainment Tonight in November. "Chances are if I'm feeling this way, so many other people are feeling the exact same way. So, I want to take what I'm going through and make a difference in even one person's life."