Olympian Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Baby No. 2

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black just dove into a new parenthood milestone.

The couple announced that they have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Phoenix Rose. The Olympian, 28, and the screenwriter, 48—who are also parents to four-year-old son Robert "Robbie" Ray—shared the news of their little one's arrival on Instagram alongside a snap of the new family of four.

"PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY," Tom captioned the April 5 Instagram. "Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he's just perfect. Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO!"

Reposting the photo on his own account, Dustin wrote, "And then there were four. Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023."

The sweet baby news comes a month after Tom—who wed Dustin in 2017—got candid about his and the Oscar winner's path to parenthood.