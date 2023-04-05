Olympian Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Baby No. 2

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black just dove into a new parenthood milestone.
The couple announced that they have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Phoenix Rose. The Olympian, 28, and the screenwriter, 48—who are also parents to four-year-old son Robert "Robbie" Ray—shared the news of their little one's arrival on Instagram alongside a snap of the new family of four.
"PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY," Tom captioned the April 5 Instagram. "Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he's just perfect. Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO!"
Reposting the photo on his own account, Dustin wrote, "And then there were four. Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023."
The sweet baby news comes a month after Tom—who wed Dustin in 2017—got candid about his and the Oscar winner's path to parenthood.
"It is a lot more complicated for same sex parents to have children," the gold medalist said on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in May 2022, "and you have to really think about it and like really, really want to have kids in order to be able to make it work and it's extremely complex for same sex couples in a number of different ways."
He added, "For as long as I could remember, I have wanted to be a parent."
And he noted that experiencing loss—including his father dying from cancer in 2011 and Dustin's brother passing from the disease the following year—played into the couple's urge to start their family.
"Lance and I had lost so many people in our families and there was something about surrogacy that we were drawn to that just meant that we could pass on the people that we'd lost," Tom explained on the podcast. "Their genes and their thoughts, their feelings, their personalities and being able to bring someone into the world, that felt so extremely special."
And having welcomed Robbie via surrogacy, the process has a special place in Tom's heart.
"Surrogates are guardian angels, they are so incredible," he noted. "There are no words to explain as to how grateful you can be to someone and they are so incredibly special. Our surrogate is so special we speak to her all the time, on Facetime with Robbie and we explain to Robbie that she is his tummy buddy and that is how he came into the world."