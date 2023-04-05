Kourtney Kardashian Reflects on Drunken Wedding in Las Vegas With Travis Barker on Anniversary

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Tease Wedding Special

Kourtney Kardashian is just appreciating her bread first anniversary with Travis Barker.

In honor of the major milestone, the Kardashians star took a moment to look back at their Las Vegas wedding day.

"One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas!" she wrote on Instagram April 4. "It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together."

Along with her post, Kourtney shared a series of photos from the occasion, including pictures from their car ride, ceremony and PDA. "And yes," she captioned the snaps, "that's me about to throw up on the floor in the car."

The Poosh creator then thanked her wedding photographers Clemente Ruiz and Kevin Wolff "for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night." Although, she seems to have forgotten where she placed her bridal attire from that evening.

"Also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs," Kourtney added, "and there's a reward if anyone finds it."