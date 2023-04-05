Kourtney Kardashian Reflects on Drunken Wedding in Las Vegas With Travis Barker on Anniversary

One year after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I do" in a Las Vegas ceremony, the reality star looked back at their wedding day, which she called "one of the best nights of our lives."

Kourtney Kardashian is just appreciating her bread first anniversary with Travis Barker.

In honor of the major milestone, the Kardashians star took a moment to look back at their Las Vegas wedding day.

"One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas!" she wrote on Instagram April 4. "It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together."

Along with her post, Kourtney shared a series of photos from the occasion, including pictures from their car ride, ceremony and PDA. "And yes," she captioned the snaps, "that's me about to throw up on the floor in the car."

The Poosh creator then thanked her wedding photographers Clemente Ruiz and Kevin Wolff "for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night." Although, she seems to have forgotten where she placed her bridal attire from that evening. 

"Also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs," Kourtney added, "and there's a reward if anyone finds it."

In addition, she applauded her own photography work, writing alongside one pic on Instagram Stories, "Loves a drunken backseat car selfie."

Instagram

Now, a year after the Elvis Presley impersonator declared them husband and wife, Travis and Kourtney still can't help falling in love with each other. As the Blink-182 drummer noted in the comments, "Kourtney you're my hunk a hunk burning love."

Technically, Kourtney and Travis weren't legally married when they said "I do" in Las Vegas as they weren't able to get a marriage certificate in time.

"We just did it anyways," she explained on an April 2022 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "It's what's in the heart."  

However, the Lemme founder, 43, and the musician, 47, did end up making their marriage official by tying the knot first at a courthouse in Santa Barbara and then in a larger ceremony in Portofino, Italy later that year.

In fact, Kourtney and Travis will be giving fans a look inside their road to the altar in their new Hulu special ‘Til Death Do Up Part, which features their personal wedding footage and premieres April 13.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Vegas was like our wild rock star wedding. Santa Barbara was like as traditional as everybody else's wedding could have been," Travis said in the trailer, with Kourtney then adding, "And then Italy was just really romantic and classic."

